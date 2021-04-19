Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Votes: Nomination List for Week 5 Votes -Dimpal Bhal, Majiziya, Remya, Rithu, Sajina, Vishnu

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Vote: Massive Boss is a famend actuality present liked by many individuals in India. Massive Boss is a actuality that takes place in nearly all languages ​​in India. Just lately, Massive Boss Malayalam 3 began on February 14, 2021, hosted by a Malayalam famous person Mohanlal. The present goes nicely with intense drama, motion and fight. The present entered its fifth week and three eliminations have taken place to this point. Wildcard contestant Angel Thomas, Lakshmi Jeyan and Michelle Ann left the home whereas Manikuttan’s optimistic picture and Dimple Bhal’s perspective take priority over the nomination process.

Since Ramzan is the captain of the home this week and the captains won’t be nominated, he’s protected from nominations this week. Remya Panicker, Majiziya and Kidilam Firoz participated on this week’s nominations. Rithu Manthra is unsafe for nominations for an additional week this season.

Nominated contestants of the fifth week

Dimple bhal

Kidilam firoz

Remya Panicker

Sai Vishnu

Majiziya Bhanu

Sajna and Firoz

Rithu Manthra

Nominations Process of Massive Boss Malayalam Season 3 Week 5

The week 5 nominations befell on the home on Monday. As a part of nominations, Massive Boss introduced a job of nominating closed rooms and the housemates should nominate two members to be faraway from the home for legitimate causes. All contributors nominated based mostly on their issues and issues to be sorted. Manikuttan and Soorya are out of the nominations, whereas Remya Panicker and Majiziya entered the nominations for the very first time. This week’s eliminations could be fascinating and viewers are lengthy anticipated to know who will probably be eliminating this week.

Learn how to Vote Hotstar for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Disney + Hotstar App?

Open the Hotstar app. On to the web page “Bigg Boss Malayalam”. Click on on the “Vote now“Button. Select your favourite participant. You may have 10 votes on daily basis to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants