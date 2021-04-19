ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Votes: Nomination List for Week 5 Votes -Dimpal Bhal, Majiziya, Remya, Rithu, Sajina, Vishnu

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Votes: Nomination List for Week 5 Votes -Dimpal Bhal, Majiziya, Remya, Rithu, Sajina, Vishnu

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Votes: Nomination Checklist for Week 5 Votes -Dimpal Bhal, Majiziya, Remya, Rithu, Sajina, Vishnu

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Vote: Massive Boss is a famend actuality present liked by many individuals in India. Massive Boss is a actuality that takes place in nearly all languages ​​in India. Just lately, Massive Boss Malayalam 3 began on February 14, 2021, hosted by a Malayalam famous person Mohanlal. The present goes nicely with intense drama, motion and fight. The present entered its fifth week and three eliminations have taken place to this point. Wildcard contestant Angel Thomas, Lakshmi Jeyan and Michelle Ann left the home whereas Manikuttan’s optimistic picture and Dimple Bhal’s perspective take priority over the nomination process.

Since Ramzan is the captain of the home this week and the captains won’t be nominated, he’s protected from nominations this week. Remya Panicker, Majiziya and Kidilam Firoz participated on this week’s nominations. Rithu Manthra is unsafe for nominations for an additional week this season.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Votes: Nomination List for Week 5 Votes -Dimpal Bhal, Majiziya, Remya, Rithu, Sajina, Vishnu

Contents hide
1 Nominated contestants of the fifth week
1.1 Nominations Process of Massive Boss Malayalam Season 3 Week 5
1.2 Learn how to Vote Hotstar for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Disney + Hotstar App?
1.3 Associated

Nominated contestants of the fifth week

  • Dimple bhal
  • Kidilam firoz
  • Remya Panicker
  • Sai Vishnu
  • Majiziya Bhanu
  • Sajna and Firoz
  • Rithu Manthra

Nominations Process of Massive Boss Malayalam Season 3 Week 5

The week 5 nominations befell on the home on Monday. As a part of nominations, Massive Boss introduced a job of nominating closed rooms and the housemates should nominate two members to be faraway from the home for legitimate causes. All contributors nominated based mostly on their issues and issues to be sorted. Manikuttan and Soorya are out of the nominations, whereas Remya Panicker and Majiziya entered the nominations for the very first time. This week’s eliminations could be fascinating and viewers are lengthy anticipated to know who will probably be eliminating this week.

Learn how to Vote Hotstar for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Disney + Hotstar App?

  1. Open the Hotstar app.
  2. On to the web page “Bigg Boss Malayalam”.
  3. Click on on the “Vote now“Button.
  4. Select your favourite participant.
  5. You may have 10 votes on daily basis to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestants

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
30
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
29
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
26
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top