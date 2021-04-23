Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 10 Elimination Updates: Two Contestants Face Eviction Danger for Week 10? – TMT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 edges in direction of the tip of a crackling week 10. Amidst the excessive voltage drama in the home, the contestants grapple for the eviction suspense this weekend. The eighth elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will happen on Sunday. Nonetheless, the host Mohanlal has rather a lot to debate and ponder up throughout the weekend episodes.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 10 Highlights

Surprisingly, the Bigg Boss home witnessed most drama in every week the place Firoz Khan was lacking. It was completely horrendous to observe Ramzan’s slipper saga, Rithu’s caste comment, and a number of other different drama tales. Kidilam Firoz’s aggression in opposition to Manikuttan with the intention of breaking him will proceed to up the ante in the home. Nonetheless, the nominations for subsequent week’s eviction are apparent from this week’s proceedings.

After a warning from Bigg Boss, the Naatukootam process continued however it lacked the aggressive spirit. It was arguments and psychological video games galore within the tenth week of Bigg Boss Malayalam. It was a deal with to observe some contestants like Anoop shed their consolation zone and voice out their opinions. The Natukuttam process has been handed with the present of energy, vigor, and mutual enmity among the many contestants.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Captaincy Activity

This week’s captaincy nomination featured three girls. Sandhya, Remya and

Dimple Bhal was in competition to turn out to be the coveted feminine captain of the home. This can be a very essential process for Sandhya and Dimple contemplating their nominations.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Eviction This Week

In line with reviews, Sandhya or Soorya Menon are the contenders for eviction this week.