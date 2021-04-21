Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 10: Kidilam Firoz’s Transformation From Good Samaritan to Master of Mind Games? – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is exploding with drama, fights and mega methods. With the eviction of Sajna/Firoz, the viewers anticipated a contact of calmness and dullness in the home. Nonetheless, they have been in for a shock because the tenth week progressed.

The hearth was lit by Bigg Boss throughout the open nominations job. Whereas the masks have been revealed with respect to nominations, there was much more in retailer. The subsequent job was introduced by Bigg Boss which was the Nattukootam job. Nonetheless, the spotlight was the fights and arguments surrounding the duty. Kidilam Firoz is the identify operating on each housemate’s thoughts because the week progressed.

Anoop opened up in opposition to Kidilam Firoz for concentrating on and taking part in thoughts video games. Kidilam Firoz projected himself as a superb samaritan in the home when Firoz Khan crammed the home with aggression. Kidilam Firoz continued to speak to his fellow housemates with the purpose of implanting his opinions. Firoz considers Manikuttan as his major goal.

Soorya believes in Kidilam Firoz’s phrases and Firoz used her saga with Manikuttan to good use. His purpose is to undertaking Manikuttan as a man who damage Soorya with the love card. Kidilam Firoz continues to fireplace from all angles because the housemates start to appreciate his true nature. Is Kidilam Firoz opening up his playing cards too early?

By the way, Firoz Khan termed Kidilam Firoz and Bhagyalakshmi as ferocious snakes in the home. Anoop realizes his phrases have been true now. There’s plenty of similarity within the sport plan which Bigg Boss Tamil 4 winner Aari and Kidilam Firoz possess. Each have been common in duties however performed the psychological sport effectively.

Aari introduced out the destructive facet of all of the housemates by way of the digital camera and his opinion. Kidilam Firoz goals to vary the angle of Manikuttan and Dimple within the minds of the viewers. Nonetheless, the sport intensifies from this week as everybody will goal Kidilam Firoz for nominations subsequent week.

The main spotlight of the present, Manikuttan, and Dimple are potential targets for RJ Firoz. Nonetheless, it could be attention-grabbing to see if Firoz will achieve derailing the duo’s journey in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Firoz focused Dimple throughout the open nominations. That is fairly contradictory to his opinion about Dimple at first of the present.

