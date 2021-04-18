Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Who Will Be the Captain of Week 10, Nominations List Updates – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Who Will Be the Captain of Week 10, Nominations List Updates

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 enters its tenth week amidst the excessive drama, fights, and beginning of methods inside the home. The ninth week witnessed the stunning mid-week eviction of Sajna and Firoz. Nonetheless, the true recreation started inside the home after the absence of Firoz Khan. Soorya’s emotional drama to Sai Vishnu’s provocation ways, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 witnessed all of it this week.

The foremost disappointment was the lacking suspense of weekend eviction. The episodes on Sunday promise a contact of suspense with the eviction announcement. Nonetheless, it was not the case within the final two weekends. It’s clear that Adoney and Sandhya are fluctuate of their future if they’re nominated this week. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is trying ahead to a promising week.

The captaincy activity will likely be a decisive one after the competitors toughens within the Bigg Boss home. Manikuttan, Ramzan and Kidilam Firoz earned their security from nominations this week. Nonetheless, profitable the captaincy activity issues probably the most to the remaining eight contestants.

Sandhya is aware of her hazard this week and can give it her finest effort to remain afloat within the competitors. The nominations activity on Monday’s episode will seal the destiny of some contestants because the viewers appears to be like ahead to an evenftul week forward. With six extra weeks forward, the talks about potential finalists of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will start to make rounds among the many housemates and the viewers.

