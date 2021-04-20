Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Vote: List of nominations: Who will be nominated this week?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Vote: The favored actuality TV present within the Malayalam business, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has reportedly reached its fourth week. The present options some vile heated motion, drama, and fight. As well as, just a few eliminations have already elevated the stakes for the contributors to outlive in the course of the grueling season.

Mohanlal, the acclaimed actor, has already made an announcement in regards to the eviction of the wildcard contestant, Michelle Ann. The way in which Sai Vishnu has introduced the division, in addition to aggression between teams, takes nice priority simply earlier than the fascinating nomination activity.

As well as, Rithu Manthra, Soorya and eventually Manikuttan are about to be nominated this week. However, Dimple Bhal is secure for the primary time for the reason that present began. Captain Noby can also be secure this week and he isn’t in peril of being taken out on the present.

Contestants nominated within the 4th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

Soorya Menon

Manikuttan

Rithu Manthra

Angel Thomas

Firoz

Sadly

The third nomination is already happening this week. Bigg Boss added a twist to the nomination activity by saying a activity in a closed room to appoint the brand new set of contestants. All housemates got the duty of nominating various contributors. There are a number of the explanation why the episode was nice.

Manikuttan and Angel Thomas have been additionally nominated for the primary time. Dimple Bhal and Sai Vishnu are fortunate this week to have escaped the nomination by an inch. Let’s see who will get knocked out this week and who can save themselves and battle for a brand new day. Or on this case per week!