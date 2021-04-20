ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Vote: List of nominations: Who will be nominated this week?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Vote: List of nominations: Who will be nominated this week?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Vote: Listing of nominations: Who will likely be nominated this week?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Vote: The favored actuality TV present within the Malayalam business, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has reportedly reached its fourth week. The present options some vile heated motion, drama, and fight. As well as, just a few eliminations have already elevated the stakes for the contributors to outlive in the course of the grueling season.

Mohanlal, the acclaimed actor, has already made an announcement in regards to the eviction of the wildcard contestant, Michelle Ann. The way in which Sai Vishnu has introduced the division, in addition to aggression between teams, takes nice priority simply earlier than the fascinating nomination activity.

As well as, Rithu Manthra, Soorya and eventually Manikuttan are about to be nominated this week. However, Dimple Bhal is secure for the primary time for the reason that present began. Captain Noby can also be secure this week and he isn’t in peril of being taken out on the present.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 Vote: List of nominations: Who will be nominated this week?

Contestants nominated within the 4th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

  • Soorya Menon
  • Manikuttan
  • Rithu Manthra
  • Angel Thomas
  • Firoz
  • Sadly

The third nomination is already happening this week. Bigg Boss added a twist to the nomination activity by saying a activity in a closed room to appoint the brand new set of contestants. All housemates got the duty of nominating various contributors. There are a number of the explanation why the episode was nice.

Manikuttan and Angel Thomas have been additionally nominated for the primary time. Dimple Bhal and Sai Vishnu are fortunate this week to have escaped the nomination by an inch. Let’s see who will get knocked out this week and who can save themselves and battle for a brand new day. Or on this case per week!

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
34
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
33
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top