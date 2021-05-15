Bigg Boss Malayalam BBM 3 Elimination 15th May 2021 Episode: Voting Trends Results Eviction







The ongoing season of Bigg Boss is all set for its tremendous and hectic tasks. Well, this the crunch time and all the contenders of the house are all set to fight with their nail and tooth. Well, now the game is on its verge and these are the final weeks of the show and the real competition has started just now. All the contestants trying to pull a rabbit out of a hat in all the upcoming tasks said to be quite troublesome. But this is the time to prove itself in the game, the one who manages to run on fumes this time will enhance to emerge as the victor in the game.

The third season of the show has premiered on 14 February in the ongoing year along with as many as 14 contestants. It coincided with Valentine day and received a favourable response from the audience. The show leaves no stone unturned with entertainment for all of its audience. It witnessed all the events including ugly verbal spat, betrayal, massive fights, plotting, groups and everything that engaged the audience.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination

Later, a total of 4 wild entrants joined the show and live up to the expectations of the audience. However, some of them have eliminated while some are still performing. As of now, a total of 10 contestants are competing for the final in the show. These 10 contestants are considered as the most deserving for finals according to the audience. However, some of the eliminations still going to happen in the upcoming weeks. But the host Mohanlal has cancelled the elimination of the current week due to an ongoing crisis going on outside. Along with that Dimple Bahl and Manikuttan has returned to spice up the things.

Well, according to the latest reports, Nobby Marcos captaincy becomes the matter of the game. The show is looking forward to its 14th week and as such, it is being said that Nobby Marcos is going to be a new captain of the house. Anoop will be replaced due to health issues. However, the upcoming captain is getting criticized by the netizens all over. Some of the netizens even saying that she isn’t a deserving captain. Anoop is one of the beloved captains of the show and the audience just want to replace it. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3.