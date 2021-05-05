ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam BBM 3 Today’s Episode 5th May 2021: Today’s Task Winner

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3



Hello, all peers, get ready to thrill with another remarkable episode updates of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3. The splendid show is currently running in its 11th week and heading to its 12th along with its finalist. Recently we have watched that Dimple Bahl walked from the show due to unauspicious circumstances as her father’s untimely demise. Dimple is considered one of the strongest contender of the show. She is also a few inches away to complete 100 days in the house. But due to unexpected circumstances, the contestant has to leave the show. Get all the further updates of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 here.

Another strong contender of the house Ramdan seems going to become a finalist in the ongoing season. Ramadan starts getting the limelight after his wonderful performance in several of his movies. Well, Mohamed Ramadan is an Egyptian based actor, singer and producer. His also known name is Al-Prince. Ramadan has emerged as one of the superb and beloved contests of the audience. His tremendous gameplay provides him with a separate fanbase among the audience. He also got two captaincy nomination in recent times.

Most lately, Ramadan also got viral on Social Media because of his latest performance in the tasks. But along with appreciation the contestant also getting criticized by many of the netizens. Some are even saying that Ramadan isn’t fit for this game. Such comments also used for the contestant in previous days. It was being said that the participant has to hone his behaviours along with other members of the house. However, the contestant also nominated for the eviction for the upcoming week. Along with him Soorya, Sai, and Rithu all are nominated for the upcoming elimination.

Besides, Anoop holding the current captaincy of the house. As of now, all the members are getting engaged with the latest horror task of the 12th week. It is being said that it is going a mysterious task. It will be performed in Bigg Boss ancient Bungalow. The contestants of the task will witness many unpropitious deaths and cemetery at the venue of the task. Ritu and Surya are considered adventure enthusiasts get agreed to stay in the house.

So, get to know all the information about the show catch it on on Asianet at 9 PM on weekdays while you can enjoy the show at 9:30 PM on weekends. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 written update.

