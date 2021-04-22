LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam BBM 3 Voting Results & Trends Check Nominations 22nd April 2021 Episode

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3



Essentially the most controversial present Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 has began and regularly coming in the direction of a decisive part. As a result of it has accomplished for greater than 55 days and days gave true leisure to the audiences, by way of it git the title of most streaming TV actuality present not solely Asianet community on OTT platform as effectively. As a result of day-by-day quite a few twists are coming within the present and more often than not, clashes, arguments happen among the many housemates as a result of lack of information. So right here you will get to know the small print of the current episode beneath.

Within the upcoming episode of it, you’ll watch that Soorya J Menon talks to Sandhya Manoj when they’re sitting within the backyard space. Relating to Dimple Bhal’s provocation, they are saying that she will get provoked by season with the solar and their dialog you possibly can straight hear and watch their gesture whereas dialog. They are saying she obtained modified and her behaviour additionally modifications in accordance with the circumstances which aren’t acceptable in any respect relating to them. There’s a lack of information between them and therefore the clashes happen together with the ugly argument, Verify the voting particulars right here as effectively.

The makers have launched the current promo formally in which you’ll watch them and get an concept concerning the upcoming episode. As a result of their all-action, reactions, and statements create havoc in the home. This makes a queasy ambiance in the home however this stuff make the present worth of watching and everybody likes to look at their actual response, that sort out the circumstances. As a result of nobody to look at one thing scripted therefore Bigg Boss confers true leisure to us. By means of which we don’t get felt bore in any respect whereas watching.

BBM 3 Voting Traits Outcomes

  • Anoop – 17% vote share (51,025 votes)
  • Rithu Manthra- 17% vote share (51,252 votes)
  • Dimple Bhal- 20% vote share (60,525 votes)
  • Sandhya- 13% vote share (39,125 votes)
  • Sai Vishnu- 19% vote share (57,333 votes)
  • Soorya- 15% vote share (45,714 votes)

Right here you will get to know the current voting consequence however all the things relies on the viewers as a result of nonetheless, votings are underneath the palms of the viewer. To allow them to overturn the voting at any time and these voting particulars got here as per the sources, so there are large possibilities to alter the voting consequence. However by way of these, you possibly can see that who’s at risk or protected. So if you wish to save your favorite contestants so vote for them, and stream it on the appropriate time, and for extra updates keep related with us.

