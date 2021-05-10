Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 (BBM3) 10th May 2021 Episode Update: Today’s Nominated Contestants List







The most controversial show BB Malayalam’s 3rd season has completed its 12 weeks with plenty more twists and drama, but as the show is entering the 13th week it is also expecting that the makers will present some more cray stuff in the show to make it more interesting and amazing. All the contestants are trying harder to make the competition tough and for this everyone is trying their best to get votes from the audience. Tonight you all are going to watch some crazy kind of tasks so stick around to get the complete episode update.

At this time when most of the reality shows have postponed and some have stopped due to the pandemic because the circumstances we are going through have started affecting the shooting of all the shows. The other shows have been paused due to the ongoing virus and it is expecting that all the shoots will resume post notice that will clear that the circumstances are in control.

Well, if we talk about the show so tonight there will be fun in the house. In the morning you will see a shattering morning task with the sounds of musical instruments, though all the sounds will create by the housemates and they will sing while creating some sounds with the help of their body parts. As you all know in the last episode Anoop tells Ramzan that Bigg Boss turned off all the lights just because of you due to your swimming.

The main thing you are here is voting trends and according to all the latest reports the voting result says that Rithu Manthra got 1958700, Ramzan got 1539550, Remya Panicker got 830450, Soorya got 6113600, Sai Vishnu got 1612700, and Manikuttan got 2883500 votes as of 10th May 2021. It is also expecting that Dimple will be back to the house of BB as she went due to some unexpected circumstances that she met with, but now when everything is quite good, there are high chances, she will appear soon on the screen.

No, doubt that the show is amazingly awesome and as makers of the show are keep on trying to make the show more watchable all the contestants are also trying too good to perform and to be in the game till the finals because we are not so far from the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Let’s see who will go further in the show and who will go back home, till then stay tuned and stay safe at your place.