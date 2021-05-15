Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 (BBM3) Latest Episode 15th May 2021 Final Voting Result Trends

One of the most prominent and brilliant television reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is all set to entertain all the people. The reality show is going to end the ongoing season by selecting a winner of the most brilliant reality show. As everyone knows that the show is already collecting lots of love and appreciation from the audience. The show very well going on with full interest and excitement. Now, all the people who regularly watch the reality show are just waiting to know the name of the contestant who will hold the golden trophy in front of everyone.

If we talk about the show then the reality shows already showing many brilliant episodes to amuse the entire fanbase. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is entertaining all the people across the country. The difficulty of the task continuously increasing by the makers to give many unforgettable moments to all the viewers who love to watch the performance of the contenders. Let us also tell you that already 9 contestants eliminated from the show and 6 contestants are nominated for the elimination round this week. It will be very interesting to watch the contestant who will leave the show this week.

The names of the contestants who are currently in the danger to evict from Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 are given below.

Manikuttan- 340,152 Votes

Sai Vishnu- 240,210 Votes

Soorya Menon- 280,241 votes

Remya Panicker- 220,225 votes

Ramzan- 240,210 votes

Rithu Manthra- 340,152 votes

Also, the wave that comes with Dimpal Bhal in the show created the hustle among other contestants. After both contestants return to the show then the audience thinks that they both very easily make their place in the top 5 finalists of the reality show. Apart from this, there is also a very good relief for all the contestants that the makers decide to do not to eliminate any contestants this week because of the occasion of Eid.

If we talk about the main highlights of the reality show then the return of two contestants actually creating a huge buzz among social media. All the viewers and fans are just want to watch the complete episode of the reality show that will be going to air on 15th May 2021. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 airing on Asianet at 7 PM and entertaining all the people across the country. If you also know more details about the reality show then you need to watch the complete episode of the show tonight at 7 PM. Stay connected with us to keep your identity up to date.