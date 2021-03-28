ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Elimination Today Episode 27th March 2021: Majiziya Bhanu Eviction This Week?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

Right here we’re with a written episode replace of “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3” on twenty seventh March 2021. The episode begins with a morning music. Which is having fun with by all of the housemates. They use to wake fortunately and dancing to the music. Everybody appears recent and cheerful within the morning. Some are seen as includes of their duties. Whereas some are sitting within the backyard space gossiping. Later we are going to see the inmates are discussing the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination Immediately

They focus on how the famend host will gonna deal with us at the moment. They’re speaking concerning the habits of the opposite members which we have now witnessed within the final episode. Therefore they’re saying that ‘the beloved actor is gonna bash on different members.” On the opposite aspect, ladies are preparing for Weekend Vaar Episode and everyone seems to be wanting gorgeous tonight. Boys are additionally slaying in tonight’s episode.

In tonight’s present, we are going to gonna see Mohanlal use to debate the bass habits of the inmates, heated arguments wherein they crossed their limits and tried to place every one down, and the duty wherein they use to focus on one another and concerned within the fights. He’ll gonna take a category on each housemate. On the opposite aspect, the inmates who’re nominated for this week are afraid of elimination. There are six names on the nomination record consists of Dimple Bhal, Sajna and Firoz, Anoop, Sai Vishnu, Soorya, and Majiziya Bhanu.

Let’s me know the voting outcomes:-

Dimple Bhal has the best votes as in comparison with different inmates. She consists of 20 p.c votes. Saroj and Sooryaat the second place within the lust of voting outcome consisting 17 p.c vote. Anoop and Sai Vishnu is encompass 16 p.c vote. Whereas Majiziyz Bhanu is att the hazard zone with a 15 p.c vote. Bhanu is afraid of the elimination tomorrow. She is doing sluggish within the present.

However she has no time to enhance her sport. Therefore, if she saves then she has to enhance her sport and keep lengthy within the BB home. Nicely, the inmates are fortunate to be part of the present. This present offers success to the housemates. To observe the complete episode cease on the Asianet channel at 9:00 pm from Monday to Sunday.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
261
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x