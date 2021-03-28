Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Elimination Today Episode 27th March 2021: Majiziya Bhanu Eviction This Week?

Right here we’re with a written episode replace of “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3” on twenty seventh March 2021. The episode begins with a morning music. Which is having fun with by all of the housemates. They use to wake fortunately and dancing to the music. Everybody appears recent and cheerful within the morning. Some are seen as includes of their duties. Whereas some are sitting within the backyard space gossiping. Later we are going to see the inmates are discussing the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination Immediately

They focus on how the famend host will gonna deal with us at the moment. They’re speaking concerning the habits of the opposite members which we have now witnessed within the final episode. Therefore they’re saying that ‘the beloved actor is gonna bash on different members.” On the opposite aspect, ladies are preparing for Weekend Vaar Episode and everyone seems to be wanting gorgeous tonight. Boys are additionally slaying in tonight’s episode.

In tonight’s present, we are going to gonna see Mohanlal use to debate the bass habits of the inmates, heated arguments wherein they crossed their limits and tried to place every one down, and the duty wherein they use to focus on one another and concerned within the fights. He’ll gonna take a category on each housemate. On the opposite aspect, the inmates who’re nominated for this week are afraid of elimination. There are six names on the nomination record consists of Dimple Bhal, Sajna and Firoz, Anoop, Sai Vishnu, Soorya, and Majiziya Bhanu.

Let’s me know the voting outcomes:-

Dimple Bhal has the best votes as in comparison with different inmates. She consists of 20 p.c votes. Saroj and Sooryaat the second place within the lust of voting outcome consisting 17 p.c vote. Anoop and Sai Vishnu is encompass 16 p.c vote. Whereas Majiziyz Bhanu is att the hazard zone with a 15 p.c vote. Bhanu is afraid of the elimination tomorrow. She is doing sluggish within the present.

However she has no time to enhance her sport. Therefore, if she saves then she has to enhance her sport and keep lengthy within the BB home. Nicely, the inmates are fortunate to be part of the present. This present offers success to the housemates. To observe the complete episode cease on the Asianet channel at 9:00 pm from Monday to Sunday.