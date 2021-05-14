ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Episode 14th May 2021 Today Captaincy Task Eviction Voting Results

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 14th May 2021

Again, we are back with another written update of one of the most anticipating reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3. The confirmed news is that the upcoming episode will give a blow in the interest of every fan. The concept of the reality show always loved by millions of people and everyone watches it to get amusing moments. The makers always coming with a brilliant and fabulous episode of the reality show that totally amazed all the people across the country. The recent episodes of the show were very superb that entertain all of us very much.

Recently, the two toughest and brilliant contenders join the show again named Manikuttan and Dimple Bahl. They both collect lots of love and appreciation from the audience because of their friendship and powerful performance in the reality show. After the entry of both the famous contestants, the fans assumed that they both will very easily make their place in the top five finalists of the show. Both the contestants always make their game strong and very well maintain their performances in every task of the reality show. Apart from the competition they both also made a very strong bond of friendship and everyone praised their friendship across social media.

Genuinely, Manikuttan giving an outstanding performance and collecting huge applause from the audience. After some time, the personality walked out of the show and the circumstances behind taking such a huge decision still disclosed. When information of his walked out from the show shocked all the fans and viewers. But, after a gap of 12 days, he rejoined the reality show that cheered all of his fans. Let us also tell you that, this is going to happen for the very first time in reality show history that two contestants walked out and then returned to the show for the competition.

Well, we all know that Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 is running its final phase in which the makers will very soon get the top five finalists of the reality show. As every day passing away, the interest among viewers and excitement among contestants increasing rapidly. All of us know that the reality show is getting much attention from the audience because very soon the makers will giving an end to the ongoing season. Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 airing on Asianet at 9:30 on Weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to reality shows.

