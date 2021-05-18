Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Episode 18th May 2021 (BBM3) Immunity Task Voting Results Nomination

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam has completed its 13th week on 16th May and 9 contestants were still in the house to try their luck of winning the Bigg Boss trophy. The show was premiered on 14th February and is produced by Endemol Shine India. The show is under the control of Banijay Entertainment and aired on Asianet. The most popular Malayalam star Mr. Mohanlal is the host for this season. The format of this show is to isolate 13 contestants in a custom-built house for more than 100 days. Each contestant will be voted out each week and the top five contestants will qualify for the final race. There will be an immunity task

allotted by Bigg Boss where the teams will show their potential of winning the task and earn immunity for that particular week and save themselves from nomination. Not only this but contestants need to win the audience’s heart so they can save them with their votes. Remya. Ramzan, Ritu, Raman, Sai Vishnu, and Manikuttan are nominated for this week and there are higher chances of Ramzan and Remya’s journey will be finished this week. Booth of them was nominated last week as well but Mohanlal announced that no eviction will take place this week.

Ramya and Mnikuttan were evicted on the 12th week but they are back in the house and continue their journey. This is not less than a golden chance for them to be a part of the finale. In the last week, a task has been given to the contestants where Manikuttan’s team lost the task and his team got nominated for that week. The audience voted for their contestants but now the voting lines are off. There are higher chances that Soorya and Remya will get evicted this week due to the lack of votes. There

are three contestants who are playing safe are Kidilam Firoz, Nobby, and Anoop. There are predictions that they will be in the top 5 contestants who will reach the finale. In the last week, Noddy was selected for the captaincy as he was part of the winning game, and contestants Remya and Sai went to jail. Soon after this Bigg Boss announced to get them out of jail. As the show is at its finale stage, each contestant will play under the pressure of winning the game. To know more about this article stay connected to us.