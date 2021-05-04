Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Latest Episode 4th May 2021 (BBM3) Voting Danger Eviction For Two Contestants

The most entertaining show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has completed its 12th week. The show has evicted nine contestants such as Sandhya Manoj, Adoney John, Sajna/Firoz, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, Angel Thomas, and Bhagyalashmi till now and this week one another contestant will finish their journey in the show. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 nominations depend on the task of which housemate performer to gain immunity and luxury items for the entire week. The housemates divide into two teams and perform the task in a fixed time duration. The winning team gets a chance.

to choose their captain from their team and also purchase the luxury food items that their team can use for a week. The contestant who becomes the captain for a week also gets immunity and save from the nomination of that particular week. Captain has the right to assign the house chore duties to each housemate. If any of the housemates refuse to follow the rules then they can be punished by Bigg Boss to break the rules. Noby was the first contestant who is saved from this week’s nominations. The contestant who has been saved last week is also in danger as they have lost the task and again the entire

losing team is in danger. One of the contestants, Dimple Bhal will exit the house so the nominated contestants can be saved from this week’s nominations. After the exit of Dimple Bhal, the voting results will also be affected. The bottom 2 contestant will be Rithu Manthra and Soorya and one of them might get eliminated next week. Manikuttan seems positive towards the voting as they don’t need to leave the house this early. This week’s nominated contestants are Sai Vishnu, Manikuttan, Soorya Menon, Ramzan, Remya Panicker, and Rithu Manthra. Ramzan has got 18,334 votes,

Remya Panicker got 15,111 votes, Soorya got 11,946 votes, Anoop got 16,144, Manikuttan got 19,054, and Sai Vishnu got 21,890 votes. The Mnikuttan has also returned last week and this is the major highlight of this week. A total of three contestants are safe from nomination including the captain. Ramzan got evicted last week due to the minimum votes. Sai Vishnu is the contestant who has been nominated each week and this is making him the stronger contestant. This week will come up with exciting surprises for viewers. So stay tuned and keep voting to save your favorite contestant. To know more about this article stay connected to us.