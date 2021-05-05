Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Latest Episode 5th May 2021 Horror Task Voting Results

The most prominent and brilliant reality show is all set to entertain all the people across the country. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 because currently, this is the only show that going on at its full speed and collecting lots of applause from the audience. Normally the gaming reality show is running for 105 days or 15 weeks and the show becomes extremely interesting on weekends. Because every weekend housemates got evicted because of the audience votes. So, every contestant has to impress the audience with their fabulous performances on the tasks.

The upcoming episode of the popular reality show will be going to increase the entertainment among viewers and fans. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 upcoming episode will be going to start with a very genuine performance of singing by Manikuttan and Ritu Mantra on the song named “Nilave Mayumo”. Many turns and twists will take place in the episode to make it more precious and important for the viewers and fans. Surya tells everyone that Lalettan and Surya have to be in the finals. As all of us know that the reality show always coming with genuine and fantastic episodes that amuse all the fans without any hesitation.

All the contestants who remaining in the reality show are superb and do not want to give any chance to other contestants to win the show. Bigg Bos Malayalam Season 3 going on with genuine hype and presenting many fabulous episodes. Many ups and downs will take place in the reality show and giving a very fantastic episode to all the viewers who love to watch Bigg Boss. The concept of the show always entertains everyone who regularly watching the episodes of the show. So, the show will be again going to pick its hype and popularity.

The reality gaming show always showing many brilliant and amazing episodes that maintaining its popularity very well. The fan following of the show is extremely high and also the number of people who watch the show is large. So, it is cleared that Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is going on very well and entertaining all the people who want to watch the episodes of the show. Apart from this, the contestants who participate in the reality show are superb and fantastic. So, stay connected with us to know more information related to reality shows.