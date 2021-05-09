Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Latest Episode 9th May 2021 Today Eviction Voting Results Updates

One of the most prominent television reality shows Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 because it has been in the headlines many times. The latest part of the show is that it is going to enter its last 2-3 weeks that will be going to show the brilliant episodes. So we are sure that the show regularly giving many awesome and mesmerizing episodes in its last. Also, just because the show is going to end its ongoing season, it got much attention from the audience and collects lots of love. The makers also trying to make the end of the show grander than the entire season.

The latest update related to the reality show is amazing because everyone knows that almost all the reality shows are not going on very well due to coronavirus. It is the only show that going on at its full speed and entertaining all the people across the country. Let us tell you that two contestants of the reality show are in danger zone whose name is Soorya and Remya. Many people are regularly searching for the name who will be evicted tonight. So, here you will get the name that gives the name to all the people who search for it.

The contestant who gets very few votes in the season is Remya and she is not able to continue the reality show after tonight’s episode. If we talk about the remaining contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 then all the names are given below.

Majiziya

Lakshmi Jayan

Adoney John

Bhagyalakshmi

Michelle Ann

Angel Thomas

Remya Panicker

Sandhya manoj

Sajna and Firoz

The ensuing episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 will be also going to increase the interest of the audience to watch it. The show is hosted by Mohanlal who already very famous and prominent across the country. Everyone knows him because he is a very famous actor who worked in many movies. The fans are eager to watch the mind-blowing performance of the contestants who willing to win the title of the reality show.

Another brilliant part of the show is that Dimpal Bhal who leaves the show because of her father’s ill health will come back to the reality show. She will very soon be done with her COVID test and also all the formalities that are necessary to re-join the reality show. The reality show will be going to enhance the engagement of the people to watch the episodes of the show. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 airing on Asianet at 09:30 PM. So, don’t miss watching the upcoming episodes of the reality show.