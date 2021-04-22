Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Today Episode 22nd April 2021 Voting Results Nattukootam Task

One of the crucial anticipating and controversial actuality present Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 might be going to entertain once more. The present at all times coming with many real and fascinating episodes that warmth up all the atmosphere. The present may be very implausible due to the idea that hits the hearts of the viewers each time. The makers at all times carry many good episodes that present a really enormous buzz amongst social media and the web. The duty that given by Bigg Boss enhance the extent of curiosity amongst viewers. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 working a really profitable season of all time that repeatedly containing a really excessive TRP on each episode.

Essentially the most heart-breaking a part of the present is the elimination spherical. Sure, many contestants eradicated from the present. If you wish to know the title of the contestants then the names are Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Mijiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jyan, Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Agel Thomas. Allow us to inform you that each one the contestants who’re presently going through eviction are superb contestants and excellent opponents. Solely due to fewer votes they needed to face eviction from probably the most entertaining actuality present. Each time, each time any contestant leaving the present, all of the viewers who love the contestant are felt for him/her. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 might be a really real pack of leisure as a result of the contestant makes it worthy and necessary for viewers.

The voting results of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Week 10 Eviction is given beneath that provide help to to know extra info associated to the truth present.

Dimple Bhal – 26%

Rithu Manthra – 21%

Anoop – 15%

Soorya – 14%

Sai Vishnu – 13%

Sandhya – 12%

Now, all of the contestants who affected by the elimination spherical are bought votes that we listed above. If you wish to give your vote in your favourite contestant then it’s essential to go to the official web site of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 to vote for the contestant.

It’s also true that the duties are given by Bigg Boss additionally turn out to be the explanation for the ugly fights that occurred between the contestants within the present. Just lately, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Nattukootam job create all the situation very complicated for the contestants. Kidilam Firoz opens his offended facet within the present and fires upon Bigg Boss Home. Other than this, Anoop and Dimple additionally going through an elimination spherical within the Bigg Boss Home that makes the episode very fascinating for the viewers to look at. So, don’t miss the upcoming episode of twenty second April 2021 of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 that utterly very fascinating to look at.