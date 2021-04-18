LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Today’s Weekend Episode 18th April 2021: Check BBMS3 Elimination Updates!

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Today's Weekend Episode 18th April 2021: Check BBMS3 Elimination Updates!



Probably the most controversial present Bigg Boss Malayam season 3 has reached the eighth week and day-by-day it’s getting the recognition degree excessive. So within the upcoming episode, you’ll watch that the captaincy process will start in the home between contestants. As a result of the home wants a captain now in order that it may be organized, therefore Bigg Boss has introduced the captaincy process, and all claimants are prepared to point out themself within the process. As a result of everybody needs to develop into a captain of the home, right here you may get to know the voting consequence as effectively.

The wall paint process is taking part in by them as you possibly can watch within the current promo that every one claimant are portray the wall, by full hard-work below which they’ll make the duty on their identify by win. The place Sandhya Manoj, Adoney John, and Anoop Krishnan are portray the identical wall, and the remainder of the housemates are encouraging them. Sandhya Manoj’s technique appears fabulous, Nevertheless it’s too onerous to foretell who will win the duty and develop into the brand new captain of the home.

As a result of all of them are taking part in it correctly within the best method. After that, you’ll watch Rithu Manthra in a unique avatar which you by no means ever watch in the home, she sings a music when she is sitting within the backyard space. Her voice will certainly entice you as a result of she has such a soulful voice, Which attracts housemates together with viewers, housemates additionally be part of her when she is singing.

So tonight’s episode goes to be overwhelming for all these people who find themselves followers of Rithu Manthra and like to look at her on the nationwide display. The makers of the present have fastened an alternate for all these individuals who miss the episode, to allow them to stream it on OTT platform Diesney+ Hotstar.

VOTING RESULTS:-

  • Adoney- 1,38,750 votes
  • Rithu Manthra- 3,48,150 Votes
  • Sajna & Firoz- 14, 89,000 votes
  • Sai Vishnu- 6,74,300 votes
  • Sandhya- 3,03,900 votes

Now we have talked about all of the Voting particulars which got here as per the sources so right here you possibly can test it and get an concept about your favorite contestant’s current standing. As a result of within the present every part will depend on the voting which is below the fingers of viewers, so it’s as much as them that to whom they’ll save or evicted from the home. As a result of now regularly present goes close to decisive part, and therefore nobody needs to evict for the home. So don’t forget to look at it on the appropriate time and for extra updates keep linked with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
27
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top