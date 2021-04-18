Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Today’s Weekend Episode 18th April 2021: Check BBMS3 Elimination Updates!







Probably the most controversial present Bigg Boss Malayam season 3 has reached the eighth week and day-by-day it’s getting the recognition degree excessive. So within the upcoming episode, you’ll watch that the captaincy process will start in the home between contestants. As a result of the home wants a captain now in order that it may be organized, therefore Bigg Boss has introduced the captaincy process, and all claimants are prepared to point out themself within the process. As a result of everybody needs to develop into a captain of the home, right here you may get to know the voting consequence as effectively.

The wall paint process is taking part in by them as you possibly can watch within the current promo that every one claimant are portray the wall, by full hard-work below which they’ll make the duty on their identify by win. The place Sandhya Manoj, Adoney John, and Anoop Krishnan are portray the identical wall, and the remainder of the housemates are encouraging them. Sandhya Manoj’s technique appears fabulous, Nevertheless it’s too onerous to foretell who will win the duty and develop into the brand new captain of the home.

As a result of all of them are taking part in it correctly within the best method. After that, you’ll watch Rithu Manthra in a unique avatar which you by no means ever watch in the home, she sings a music when she is sitting within the backyard space. Her voice will certainly entice you as a result of she has such a soulful voice, Which attracts housemates together with viewers, housemates additionally be part of her when she is singing.

So tonight’s episode goes to be overwhelming for all these people who find themselves followers of Rithu Manthra and like to look at her on the nationwide display. The makers of the present have fastened an alternate for all these individuals who miss the episode, to allow them to stream it on OTT platform Diesney+ Hotstar.

VOTING RESULTS:-

Adoney- 1,38,750 votes

Rithu Manthra- 3,48,150 Votes

Sajna & Firoz- 14, 89,000 votes

Sai Vishnu- 6,74,300 votes

Sandhya- 3,03,900 votes

Now we have talked about all of the Voting particulars which got here as per the sources so right here you possibly can test it and get an concept about your favorite contestant’s current standing. As a result of within the present every part will depend on the voting which is below the fingers of viewers, so it’s as much as them that to whom they’ll save or evicted from the home. As a result of now regularly present goes close to decisive part, and therefore nobody needs to evict for the home. So don’t forget to look at it on the appropriate time and for extra updates keep linked with us.