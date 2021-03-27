Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Today’s Written Weekend Episode 27th March 2021: Elimination And Voting Details!







The very best controversial Television actuality reveals Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 goes nicely as a result of all of the contestants of the present, are entertaining as nicely. The present is getting the perfect observe Day-by-day, due to this fact, it received the title of most-watched actuality present ever, the present is being watched on the net platform as nicely. So the upcoming episode of it begins with the place you’ll watch the extra agonistic discuss amongst all contestants as a result of Dimple Bahl and extra contestants collect within the kitchen space.

So Dimple Bahl says that the cleansing subject is elevating these days she says Toilet space shouldn’t be clear nicely, by that they could must face hygiene points. As a result of the Intemite space wants the perfect cleansing in order that they will show themself from any viral an infection, the remainder of housemates additionally agrees together with her, As a result of she says this on to the one who has a Toilet cleansing responsibility in order that they will handle the cleaning of the world, she says that Toilet space ought to be best and arranged nicely together with cleansing.

After that Majiziya Bhanu and all these contestants who’re speaking to Dimple Bahl say that also they are trying on the situation of the lavatory, that few contestants use this and throw the waste exterior of the dustbin which creates a problem. Majiziya Bhanu and different feminine contestants say that also they are noticing the Toilet from the final days that they don’t seem to be being attentive to the Toilet cleansing, Dimple says that it’s a necessity as a result of everybody wants to make use of it.

VOTING RESULT:-

Dimple Bhal – 21% vote share (84,115 votes)

Sajna and Firoz – 18% vote share (72,200 votes)

Anoop – 15% vote share (60,112 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 16% vote share (64,552 votes)

Soorya – 17% vote share (68,103 votes)

Majiziya Bhanu – 14% vote share (56,963 votes)

They gossip within the kitchen space in regards to the conduct of the remaining contestants all three feminine contestants discuss to one another and says that everybody ought to do their responsibility first. She says that if everybody does their responsibility finest to allow them to handle the home nicely, and the hygiene points will certainly remover in the home. But when few individuals take the responsibility like taken with no consideration so it’s not acceptable sufficient, as a result of duties are a part of the Each day important for them.

She says that they’re dwelling in the identical home so that they have to concentrate to a different contestant’s consolation zone. As a result of everybody has their hygiene stage few can handle however few need correct hygiene and so they cannot even compromise with their hygiene stage, so they need to do their responsibility completely in order that these kind of points won’t ever pop-out once more, so verify the voting checklist of them on this week and don’t forget to look at it on time.