Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Vote – March 31, 2021: Voting results

Bigg Boss Malayalam, a popular reality show, is back with season 3. The show has had six weeks in season 3, and today host Mohanlal closes the seventh week with an announcement of the voting results. Watch Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, March 31, 2021: Voting Results.

The first episode of season 3 of Bigg Boss Malayalam was broadcast on February 14, 2021 on Asianet. In these six weeks, five contestants were eliminated and today’s voting results will reveal who will be eliminated this week.

A nomination task is held every week with each participant nominating the other two participants. After that, the public votes for their favorite contestant, and whoever gets the fewest votes is evicted.

Voting for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 can be done online through Hotstar or by using the missed calls service. This week’s voting results will be announced by host Mohanlal on March 31, 2021.

According to reports, today’s voting results are as follows:

Dimpal Bhal 21.44% (2226 votes)

Rithu Manthra 14.94% (1551 votes)

Noby Marcose 13.19% (1369 votes)

Manikuttan 11.14% (1157 votes)

Sai Vishnu 8.60% (893 votes)

Soorya J. Menon 7.73% (803 votes)

Kidilam Firoz 6.37% (661 votes)

Unfortunately Firoz 4.48% (465 votes)

Ramzan Muhammed 4.19% (435 votes)

Bhagya Lakshmi 3.55% (369 votes)

Anoop Krishnan 2.48% (257 votes)

Adony T. John 0.73% (76 votes)

Firoz Khan 0.64% (66 votes)

Sandhya Manoj 0.52% (54 votes)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 – Eliminated contestants

So far these contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Season 3 Malayalam:

Majiziya Bhanu 19.49% (456 votes) – Eliminated on March 28, 2021

Michelle Ann Daniel 14.84% (657 votes) – Eliminated on March 7, 2021

Lekshmi Jayan 24.63% (852 votes) – Eliminated on February 28, 2021

Remya Panicker 16.83% (849 votes) – Eliminated on March 21, 2021

Angel Thomas 11.05% (421 votes) – Eliminated on March 14, 2021

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Vote

If you are wondering how to cast your vote, here are the voting instructions for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3:

Online voting:

Go to the Play Store and install the Hotstar app.

Or visit Hotstar’s official website.

Log in with your details.

Then find the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 page through the search bar.

On that page you will find the nominated list of participants.

Select the person you want to vote for.

Then click on ‘Vote now’.

Missed call votes:

With the missed calls service you can vote for your favorite participant. All you have to do is make a missed call to the specific number assigned to the participant.