Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Voting Results 1st April 2021 Episode: Sandhya Manoj and Bhagyalakshmi In Danger!

Here, we are back with the written update of the reality show named “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3” which airs on Asianet at 09:30 PM. The show is going on very interesting and exciting. Every day, contestants getting a chance to see new fights, drama, and twists and turns as well. As we all know, this Malayalam language reality shows so the enthusiasm among the Malayalam viewers is very high. They are liking the show very much. The show is placed at the top spot on the TRP charts. The contestants are playing their game with a good strategy.

This week, Ramsan Nobi, Kidilam Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Soorya Menon, Sajna and Firoz, Sandhya Manoj, Anoop Krishnan are nominated for the eviction from the BB house. These 8 contestants are under pressure as no one wants to go from the show. They are trying too hard to impress the judges so that they vote for them and keep them in the show. The top three contestants are Manikuttan, Adoney, Dimple who are safe this week. This is the seventh week of the show and going on very amazing. Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan are already evicted from the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results

Unfortunately – 22% Votes

Firoz – 22% Votes

Nobi – 13% Votes

Soorya – 11% Votes

Anoop – 10% Votes

Kidilam Firoz – 10% Votes

Sandhya Manoj – 6% Votes

Bhagyalakshmi – 8% Votes

In today’s episode, you are going to see many fights and drama. In the show, washing and ironing task is going on in which contestants are performing very well. All the contestants are performing the task with strategy. Apart from this, you will see the fight between Bhagyalaxmi and Manikuttan. Manikuttan says to her that he will answer only those whom he considers a dignified person. They get into a heated argument. On the other hand, Lucky will go against Firoz and their fight will go on the next level.

During the washing and ironing task, Sai will offer lemon juice to Bhagyalakshmi but she denies taking it saying “I don’t drink this”. But everyone forces her to take but she continuously denies it. The last “Laundry task” was won by Sajna and Firoz’s team. This week, Ramsan and Sandhya come in the nominations for the very first time. Tomorrow will be the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and it will be exciting to see who will evict from the BB house this week. Don’t forget to watch the episode of “Bigg Boss Malayalam 3” on Asianet Mon-Fri at 09:30 PM and on weekends at 9 PM. Stay tuned with us.