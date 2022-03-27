Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 Grand Premiere Highlights: The Mohanlal Show Sets History!

News
oi-Akhila R Menon
|
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4,
the
highly
anticipated
reality
show
has
finally
had
its
grand
premiere.
The
Mohanlal
show
telecasted
its
grand
premiere
episode
on
air
at
7
PM
on
March
27,
Sunday.
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
Season
4
features
18
vibrant
contestants
from
various
professions.
The
list
of
contestants
include
both
popular
faces
and
few
lesser-known
personalities.
Mohanlal,
the
host
kickstarted
the
fourth
edition
of
Bigg
Boss
Malayalam
by
giving
a
tour
of
the
newly
designed
house.
Later,
the
superstar
spoke
about
the
concept
of
Season
4,
which
is
“…