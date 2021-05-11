Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 (2021) | Online Voting | Contestants | Eliminations | Winners

Following the previous pattern, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a mixed bag of veterans like comedians and popular actors as housemates. As per the big boss rules, there will be a nomination process every week from which three Contestants with maximum votes will be nominated for the Public voting process. The Bigg Boss Malayalam will have celebrities who will be under 24×7 camera surveillance. Every day’s episodes contain the main happenings of the previous day. Every weekend episode mainly focuses on an interview with the evicted contestant by Mohanlal. The viewers can cast their bigg boss vote for favorite Eviction contestant.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List

Here are the complete contestants list of Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 show,

Adoney John

Anoop Krishnan

Bhagyalakshmi

Dimpal bhal

RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz

Lekshmi jayan

Majiziya Bhanu

Manikuttan

Noby Marcose

Ramzan muhammed

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Sandhya manoj

Soorya Menon

Michelle Ann

Angel Thomas

Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants

Bigg Boss malayalam 3 evitcted contestants list,

Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2

Michelle Ann – Week 3

Angel Thomas – Week 4

Remya Panicker – Week 5

Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6

Bhagyalakshmi – Week 7

Sajna and Firoz – Week 8

NO EVICTION – Week 9

Sandhya Manoj – Week 10

Dimple Bhal – Re-Entry

Highlights

Lekshmi is the first contestant to get evicted from the house.

Michelle Ann and Angel Thomas receive a lesser number of votes from the audience.

Bhagyalakshmi gets evicted from the house on the 7th week of the house.

There is no eviction on Week 8.

Step by Step Procedure for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam

There are three methods that viewers can use to vote for eviction participant; one is a Bigg Boss Malayalam Online Voting and other is by Missed Call Voting and SMS Voting. The Contestants who fail in convincing the audience may eliminate from the show.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Details

Name Bigg Boss Malayalam Host Mohanlal Channel Asianet Timing 9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend) Genre Reality Show Release Date 2021 Contestants Refer to the table below Language Malayalam Running Time 90 minutes approx. Prize Money ₹ 50,00,000

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Online on Hotstar

First of all, install Hotstar App on your Android or IOS phone

Create an account in Hotstar using phone number or Gmail account.

Search for “Bigg Boss Malayalam”

Click on the “Vote Now” button and vote for your favourite contestant.

You have 50 votes each day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

How to Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam Online in Google

For your queries on “How to Vote Bigg Boss Malayalam?” below are the answers:

Search “Bigg Boss Vote” or “Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote” in Google or click here

The nominated contestants will be displayed

Sign into your Gmail account

Now select your favourite contestant(s) and split your vote as per your wish

Click Submit to confirm your votes

You can vote a maximum of 10 votes a day per Google Account

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants List and Eliminations

SMS Format>> BB CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. Maximum 10 votes/day and 30 votes/voting cycle

Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Contestants through Missed Call

Also, the missed call voting can be done with the Missed Call Numbers provided for each contestant. To vote for your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss, just give a missed call to the below mentioned mobile number. A maximum of 10 calls per number is counted for a week and the calls after that will not be considered for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam.