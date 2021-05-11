Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 (2021) | Online Voting | Contestants | Eliminations | Winners

Following the previous pattern, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a mixed bag of veterans like comedians and popular actors as housemates. As per the big boss rules, there will be a nomination process every week from which three Contestants with maximum votes will be nominated for the Public voting process. The Bigg Boss Malayalam will have celebrities who will be under 24×7 camera surveillance. Every day’s episodes contain the main happenings of the previous day. Every weekend episode mainly focuses on an interview with the evicted contestant by Mohanlal. The viewers can cast their bigg boss vote for favorite Eviction contestant.
BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE
Disclaimer: The poll below is unofficial and these votes are not counted for the official elimination. This is just to know people’s opinion of their choices.
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List
Here are the complete contestants list of Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 show,
- Adoney John
- Anoop Krishnan
- Bhagyalakshmi
- Dimpal bhal
- RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz
- Lekshmi jayan
- Majiziya Bhanu
- Manikuttan
- Noby Marcose
- Ramzan muhammed
- Rithu Manthra
- Sai Vishnu
- Sandhya manoj
- Soorya Menon
- Michelle Ann
- Angel Thomas
Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants
Bigg Boss malayalam 3 evitcted contestants list,
- Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2
- Michelle Ann – Week 3
- Angel Thomas – Week 4
- Remya Panicker – Week 5
- Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6
- Bhagyalakshmi – Week 7
- Sajna and Firoz – Week 8
- NO EVICTION – Week 9
- Sandhya Manoj – Week 10
- Dimple Bhal – Re-Entry
Highlights
- Lekshmi is the first contestant to get evicted from the house.
- Michelle Ann and Angel Thomas receive a lesser number of votes from the audience.
- Bhagyalakshmi gets evicted from the house on the 7th week of the house.
- There is no eviction on Week 8.
Step by Step Procedure for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam
There are three methods that viewers can use to vote for eviction participant; one is a Bigg Boss Malayalam Online Voting and other is by Missed Call Voting and SMS Voting. The Contestants who fail in convincing the audience may eliminate from the show.
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Details
|Name
|Bigg Boss Malayalam
|Host
|Mohanlal
|Channel
|Asianet
|Timing
|9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend)
|Genre
|Reality Show
|Release Date
|2021
|Contestants
|Refer to the table below
|Language
|Malayalam
|Running Time
|90 minutes approx.
|Prize Money
|₹ 50,00,000
Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Online on Hotstar
- First of all, install Hotstar App on your Android or IOS phone
- Create an account in Hotstar using phone number or Gmail account.
- Search for “Bigg Boss Malayalam”
- Click on the “Vote Now” button and vote for your favourite contestant.
- You have 50 votes each day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.
How to Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam Online in Google
For your queries on “How to Vote Bigg Boss Malayalam?” below are the answers:
- Search “Bigg Boss Vote” or “Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote” in Google or click here
- The nominated contestants will be displayed
- Sign into your Gmail account
- Now select your favourite contestant(s) and split your vote as per your wish
- Click Submit to confirm your votes
- You can vote a maximum of 10 votes a day per Google Account
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Contestants through Missed Call
Also, the missed call voting can be done with the Missed Call Numbers provided for each contestant. To vote for your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss, just give a missed call to the below mentioned mobile number. A maximum of 10 calls per number is counted for a week and the calls after that will not be considered for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam.
|Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Name
|Missed Call Numbers
