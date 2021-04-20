LATEST

Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 (2021) | Online Voting | Contestants | Eliminations | Winners

Avatar
By
Posted on
bigg boss malayalam 3

Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3: Bigg Boss is likely one of the most seen standard present in India. Bigg Boss has been one entertaining exhibits on tv for over a decade now. The Dutch-based media firm, Endemol had first promoted this recreation present as worldwide sequence titled “Massive Brother”. The present has been began in varied languages and states. And after the success of Bigg Boss Marathi, the makers are all set to unfold their wings down south by launching Bigg Boss Malayalam. The present was hosted by Malayalam famous person Mohanlal. Take a look at under for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestant checklist, Bigg Boss Malayalam Winner and Elimination Particulars.

Following the earlier sample, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a combined bag of veterans like comedians and standard actors as housemates. As per the massive boss guidelines, there can be a nomination course of each week from which three Contestants with most votes can be nominated for the Public voting course of. The Bigg Boss Malayalam can have celebrities who can be below 24×7 digital camera surveillance. Daily’s episodes comprise the primary happenings of the day prior to this. Each weekend episode primarily focuses on an interview with the evicted contestant by Mohanlal. The viewers can forged their bigg boss vote for favorite Eviction contestant.

Contents hide
1 BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE
1.1 Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants Checklist
2 Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants
3 Highlights
4 Step by Step Process for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam
5 Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Particulars
6 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting On-line on Hotstar
7 Find out how to Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam On-line in Google
8 Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Checklist and Eliminations
9 Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Voting:
10 Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Contestants by way of Missed Name

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE

Disclaimer: The ballot under is unofficial and these votes will not be counted for the official elimination. That is simply to know individuals’s opinion of their decisions.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE | BB3

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants Checklist

Listed below are the whole contestants checklist of Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 present,

Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2
  • Michelle Ann – Week 3
  • Angel Thomas – Week 4
  • Remya Panicker – Week 5
  • Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6
  • Bhagyalakshmi – Week 7
  • Sajna and Firoz – Week 8
  • NO EVICTION – Week 9

Highlights

  • Lekshmi is the primary contestant to get evicted from the home.
  • Michelle Ann and Angel Thomas obtain a lesser variety of votes from the viewers.
  • Bhagyalakshmi will get evicted from the home on the seventh week of the home.
  • There isn’t a eviction on Week 8.

Step by Step Process for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam

There are three strategies that viewers can use to vote for eviction participant; one is a Bigg Boss Malayalam On-line Voting and different is by Missed Name Voting and SMS Voting. The Contestants who fail in convincing the viewers might eradicate from the present.

Different Bigg Boss Reveals Bigg Boss Tamil Vote

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Particulars

Title Bigg Boss Malayalam
Host Mohanlal
Channel Asianet
Timing 9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend)
Style Actuality Present
Launch Date 2021
Contestants Consult with the desk under
Language Malayalam
Operating Time 90 minutes approx.
Prize Cash ₹ 50,00,000

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting On-line on Hotstar

  • To begin with, set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS telephone
  • Create an account in Hotstar utilizing telephone quantity or Gmail account.
  • Seek for “Bigg Boss Malayalam”
  • Click on on the “Vote Now” button and vote in your favorite contestant.
  • You will have 50 votes every day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Find out how to Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam On-line in Google

In your queries on “Find out how to Vote Bigg Boss Malayalam?” under are the solutions:

  • Search “Bigg Boss Vote” or “Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote” in Google or click on right here
  • The nominated contestants can be displayed
  • Signal into your Gmail account
  • Now choose your favorite contestant(s) and break up your vote as per your want
  • Click on Submit to verify your votes
  • You’ll be able to vote a most of 10 votes a day per Google Account

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Checklist and Eliminations

Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Voting:

SMS Format>> BB CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. Most 10 votes/day and 30 votes/voting cycle

Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Contestants by way of Missed Name

Additionally, the missed name voting may be performed with the Missed Name Numbers supplied for every contestant. To vote in your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss, simply give a missed name to the under talked about cellular quantity. A most of 10 calls per quantity is counted for per week and the calls after that won’t be thought-about for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Title Missed Name Numbers
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Alina Padikkal But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Alexandra Johnson But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Arya Rohit But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Fukru But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Manju Pathrose But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Dr. Rajith Kumar But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Pareekutty Perumbavoor But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Pradeep Chandran But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Reshma Rajan But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Rajini Chandy But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for RJ Raghu But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Saju Navodaya But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Somadas But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Sujo Mathew But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Suresh Krishnan But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Thezni Khan But to be Up to date
Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Veena Nair But to be Up to date

Click on right here for Extra Bigg Boss Updates

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
35
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
34
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top