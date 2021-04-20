Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 (2021) | Online Voting | Contestants | Eliminations | Winners

Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3: Bigg Boss is likely one of the most seen standard present in India. Bigg Boss has been one entertaining exhibits on tv for over a decade now. The Dutch-based media firm, Endemol had first promoted this recreation present as worldwide sequence titled “Massive Brother”. The present has been began in varied languages and states. And after the success of Bigg Boss Marathi, the makers are all set to unfold their wings down south by launching Bigg Boss Malayalam. The present was hosted by Malayalam famous person Mohanlal. Take a look at under for Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestant checklist, Bigg Boss Malayalam Winner and Elimination Particulars.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He mentioned that he received the spark for this concept throughout his current election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to start out a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian trend costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the staff. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Following the earlier sample, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a combined bag of veterans like comedians and standard actors as housemates. As per the massive boss guidelines, there can be a nomination course of each week from which three Contestants with most votes can be nominated for the Public voting course of. The Bigg Boss Malayalam can have celebrities who can be below 24×7 digital camera surveillance. Daily’s episodes comprise the primary happenings of the day prior to this. Each weekend episode primarily focuses on an interview with the evicted contestant by Mohanlal. The viewers can forged their bigg boss vote for favorite Eviction contestant.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE

Disclaimer: The ballot under is unofficial and these votes will not be counted for the official elimination. That is simply to know individuals’s opinion of their decisions.

BIGG BOSS MALAYALAM VOTE | BB3 Ballot Choices are restricted as a result of JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants Checklist

Listed below are the whole contestants checklist of Asianet Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 present,

Bigg Boss Malayalam Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2

Michelle Ann – Week 3

Angel Thomas – Week 4

Remya Panicker – Week 5

Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6

Bhagyalakshmi – Week 7

Sajna and Firoz – Week 8

NO EVICTION – Week 9

Highlights

Lekshmi is the primary contestant to get evicted from the home.

Michelle Ann and Angel Thomas obtain a lesser variety of votes from the viewers.

Bhagyalakshmi will get evicted from the home on the seventh week of the home.

There isn’t a eviction on Week 8.

Step by Step Process for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam

There are three strategies that viewers can use to vote for eviction participant; one is a Bigg Boss Malayalam On-line Voting and different is by Missed Name Voting and SMS Voting. The Contestants who fail in convincing the viewers might eradicate from the present.

Different Bigg Boss Reveals Bigg Boss Tamil Vote

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Particulars

Title Bigg Boss Malayalam Host Mohanlal Channel Asianet Timing 9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend) Style Actuality Present Launch Date 2021 Contestants Consult with the desk under Language Malayalam Operating Time 90 minutes approx. Prize Cash ₹ 50,00,000

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting On-line on Hotstar

To begin with, set up Hotstar App in your Android or IOS telephone

Create an account in Hotstar utilizing telephone quantity or Gmail account.

Seek for “Bigg Boss Malayalam”

Click on on the “Vote Now” button and vote in your favorite contestant.

You will have 50 votes every day to vote for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Find out how to Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam On-line in Google

In your queries on “Find out how to Vote Bigg Boss Malayalam?” under are the solutions:

Search “Bigg Boss Vote” or “Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote” in Google or click on right here

The nominated contestants can be displayed

Signal into your Gmail account

Now choose your favorite contestant(s) and break up your vote as per your want

Click on Submit to verify your votes

You’ll be able to vote a most of 10 votes a day per Google Account

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestants Checklist and Eliminations

Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Voting:

SMS Format>> BB CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. Most 10 votes/day and 30 votes/voting cycle

Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Contestants by way of Missed Name

Additionally, the missed name voting may be performed with the Missed Name Numbers supplied for every contestant. To vote in your favorite contestant in Bigg Boss, simply give a missed name to the under talked about cellular quantity. A most of 10 calls per quantity is counted for per week and the calls after that won’t be thought-about for Bigg Boss Vote Malayalam.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Title Missed Name Numbers Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Alina Padikkal But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Alexandra Johnson But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Arya Rohit But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Fukru But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Manju Pathrose But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Dr. Rajith Kumar But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Pareekutty Perumbavoor But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Pradeep Chandran But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Reshma Rajan But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Rajini Chandy But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for RJ Raghu But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Saju Navodaya But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Somadas But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Sujo Mathew But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Suresh Krishnan But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Thezni Khan But to be Up to date Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote for Veena Nair But to be Up to date

Click on right here for Extra Bigg Boss Updates