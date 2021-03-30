Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 2021, Online Voting, Contestants List, Eliminations, Winners – trendykendy

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest TV reality show in India and has a huge fan following all around the world. After a huge success in several languages and states, the makers are decided to launched the Bigg Boss Malayalam. After getting huge success in season 1 and season 2. Makers come back with yet another season. All the season is presented by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal including season 3. So, here are the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 vote, Contestant list, Bigg Boss Malayalam Winner and Elimination Details.

As per the last 2 seasons, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a good mixture of veterans like comedians and popular actors. According to Bigg Boss rules, there will be a nomination process every weekend out of one of the contestants who got the least vote will be nominated from the show. Bigg Boss Malayalam will feature celebrities coming under the surveillance of 24 × 7 cameras. Each day’s episode contains the main events of the previous day. Every weekend the episode mainly focuses on an interview between Mohanlal’s and Bigg Boss contestant. Viewers can cast their Bigg Boss votes for favorite contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List

Check out the complete Bigg Boss contestant list below.

Adoney John

Anoop Krishnan

Bhagyalakshmi

Dimpal bhal

RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz

Lekshmi jayan

Majiziya Bhanu

Manikuttan

Noby Marcose

Ramzan muhammed

Rithu Manthra

Sai Vishnu

Sandhya manoj

Soorya Menon

Michelle Ann

Angel Thomas

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Evicted Contestants

Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2

Michelle Ann – Week 3

Angel Thomas – Week 4

Remya Panicker – Week 5

Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6

How To Vote Your Favourite Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

As per the official announcement, there are three ways to vote for eviction participant.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Online Voting

Missed Call

SMS voting

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Show Details

Title Bigg Boss Malayalam Host Mohanlal Channel Name Asianet Timings 9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend) Genre Reality Show Release Date 2021 Contestants List Refer to the table below Language Malayalam Duration 90 minutes approx. Prize Money ₹ 50,00,000

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Online on Hotstar

Download Hotstar App on your Android or IOS phone from Google Play Store or Apple store.

Make an account in Hotstar using the phone number or Gmail account.

Find Bigg Boss Malayalam

Click the Vote Now button and do vote for your favourite contestant.

From each ID, users have allowed only 50 votes.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Online On Google

Search Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote in Google.

Select your favourite Bigg Boss contestant

Then, click on submit button.

Remember, you can vote up to 10 times from one Google account.

Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Voting:

SMS Format>> BB CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. You can do only 10 votes a day and 30 votes as voting cycle

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Missed Call

Also, you can vote through missed call numbers provided for each contestant. However, the missed number is not updated yet. So, keep updated with us to get to know Missed call vote procedure.

Till then, stay tuned with us for more latest update and news about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 show.