Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote Season 3 2021, Online Voting, Contestants List, Eliminations, Winners – trendykendy

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest TV reality show in India and has a huge fan following all around the world. After a huge success in several languages and states, the makers are decided to launched the Bigg Boss Malayalam. After getting huge success in season 1 and season 2. Makers come back with yet another season. All the season is presented by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal including season 3. So, here are the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 vote, Contestant list, Bigg Boss Malayalam Winner and Elimination Details.

As per the last 2 seasons, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has a good mixture of veterans like comedians and popular actors. According to Bigg Boss rules, there will be a nomination process every weekend out of one of the contestants who got the least vote will be nominated from the show. Bigg Boss Malayalam will feature celebrities coming under the surveillance of 24 × 7 cameras. Each day’s episode contains the main events of the previous day. Every weekend the episode mainly focuses on an interview between Mohanlal’s and Bigg Boss contestant. Viewers can cast their Bigg Boss votes for favorite contestants

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List

Check out the complete Bigg Boss contestant list below.

  • Adoney John
  • Anoop Krishnan
  • Bhagyalakshmi
  • Dimpal bhal
  • RJ Firoz aka Kidilam Firoz
  • Lekshmi jayan
  • Majiziya Bhanu
  • Manikuttan
  • Noby Marcose
  • Ramzan muhammed
  • Rithu Manthra
  • Sai Vishnu
  • Sandhya manoj
  • Soorya Menon
  • Michelle Ann
  • Angel Thomas

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Evicted Contestants

  • Lakshmi Jayan – Week 2
  • Michelle Ann – Week 3
  • Angel Thomas – Week 4
  • Remya Panicker – Week 5
  • Majiziya Bhanu – Week 6

How To Vote Your Favourite Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3

As per the official announcement, there are three ways to vote for eviction participant.

  • Bigg Boss Malayalam Online Voting
  • Missed Call
  • SMS voting

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Show Details

Title Bigg Boss Malayalam
Host Mohanlal
Channel Name Asianet
Timings 9. 30 PM – 10.30 PM (Weekdays) & 9 PM- 10 PM (Weekend)
Genre Reality Show
Release Date 2021
Contestants List Refer to the table below
Language Malayalam
Duration 90 minutes approx.
Prize Money ₹ 50,00,000

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Online on Hotstar

  • Download Hotstar App on your Android or IOS phone from Google Play Store or Apple store.
  • Make an account in Hotstar using the phone number or Gmail account.
  • Find Bigg Boss Malayalam
  • Click the Vote Now button and do vote for your favourite contestant.
  • From each ID, users have allowed only 50 votes.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Online On Google

  • Search Bigg Boss Malayalam Vote in Google.
  • Select your favourite Bigg Boss contestant
  • Then, click on submit button.
  • Remember, you can vote up to 10 times from one Google account.

Bigg Boss Malayalam SMS Voting:

SMS Format>> BB CONTESTANT NAME to 57827. You can do only 10 votes a day and 30 votes as voting cycle

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Missed Call

Also, you can vote through missed call numbers provided for each contestant. However, the missed number is not updated yet. So, keep updated with us to get to know Missed call vote procedure.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants List With Photos & Images, Starting Date

Till then, stay tuned with us for more latest update and news about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 show.

