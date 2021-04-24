Bigg Boss Samyuktha to act as a mother in a new serial, here are the details – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss Samyuktha to act as a mother in a new serial, here are the details

It’s realized that Samyuktha, one of many contestants on the Bigg Boss Season 4 present, misplaced the followers’ help because of a conflict with Aari and was evicted on the 56th day. Samyuktha, who has been showing on occasional exhibits with fellow contestants, together with Bala, has additionally signed on to star in TV serials and films for the reason that Bigg Boss present.

Samyuktha, who performed the lead character in Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Tughlak Darbar,’ is at the moment underneath contract to star in a brand new TV collection on Colours TV. It appears that evidently she goes to play the goddess character on this serial.

Will Samyuktha play the goddess character whereas posting glamorous pictures on social media pages, together with her Instagram? As followers are shocked. Nonetheless, just a few followers commented that she could be an ideal match for the goddess character and that her face could be excellent for the goddess character.

