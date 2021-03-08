Bigg Boss Telugu 5: The list of contestants in this season is as follows Who is the host?

Viewers are waiting for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The excitement of the crowd diminishes as early as March, which also suggests that Bigg Boss will be aired on TV screens in the fifth or a month of Telugu. According to sources, the creators are reportedly in contact with the contestants who will play in the fifth season.

Additionally, industry insiders have stated that producers and producers have already rounded up some celebrities who will appear as contestants in Bigg Boss 5. Apart from this, the discussion about Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is getting stronger with time. It seems that the contestants of the fifth season are some of the popular celebrities on social media. There is a large following of these celebrities on specific social media platforms.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Contestant

Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandegrula – Suriya’s longtime fan following on Instagram has 1.2 million followers who are reportedly one of the show’s contestants.

Deepika Pillai- The most frequently coming Instagram artist in recent years will join Bigg Boss. Deepika has 1 million followers on Instagram.

Varshini Soundraj – Actress Varshini Soundraj will also participate in season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. Varshini currently has 1.5 million followers on Instagram. He is one of the most popular faces on the internet so far.

Hyper Eddie – The comedian and actor who rose to fame on the comedy show Jabardast, is also moving into Bigg Boss Season 5’s house.

Anchor Ravi- is a professional anchor who follows his passion for acting and joins Bigg Boss season 5.

Durga Rao- Durga Rao Pan is famous in Indian states by the name of Tik Tok Durga. He immediately surfaced after becoming all the rage on Tik Tok.

Nagarjuna will return as a host

Akkineni Nagarjuna has officially signed to return as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The veteran actor has been an essential part of Bigg Boss since its inception. Therefore, the host of the show remains the same.