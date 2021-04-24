Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 postponed due to COVID second wave

The grand success of Bigg Boss season 4 in Telugu overwhelmed the makers, whereas Nagarjuna Akkineni has acquired a heat response for internet hosting. The makers of this fashionable present are set to Conduct in a model new season like season 5.

Particulars about Bigg Boss Telugu

The present consists of a number of contestants from all dimensions of life who’re locked in a commonplace. They must compete in opposition to one another to win by escaping From the elimination spherical. Star MAA telecasts the present. Until now, there have been 4 seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu with large response From followers.

Jr NTR and Nani hosted the primary two seasons, whereas Nagarjuna Akkineni has hosted Seasons 3 and 4. Disney Hotstar additionally streams this present. Endemol India is the manufacturing firm of Bigg Boss Telugu.

About season 5

The excellent news for followers that Megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni will probably be internet hosting the present for the upcoming season. Initially, it was reported that the Bigg boss season 5 in Telugu would premiere from the mid-week of June.

Season 5 Postponed

Bigg Boss Season 4 was additionally delayed for the pandemic state of affairs within the earlier 12 months that made all contestants quarantined for practically three weeks. The present state of affairs can also be declining as a result of 2nd wave of covid-19, so the newest studies in media circles state that the airing of the following season (season 5) of Bigg Boss Telugu will probably be postponed in the meanwhile. The makers are planning to start out season 5 in September and wind it up by December.

Although the contestants of season 5 haven’t revealed something extra in addition to the makers. Nevertheless, this present will flip up with extra leisure and enjoyable by roping varied celebrities, together with Tollywood stars, YouTubers, and so forth. In the meanwhile, these are the various updates. If there’ll any updates turns up, we’ll decode them.