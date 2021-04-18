Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Sets Ready: When will it Air? Starting Date

Telugu language model of India’s probably the most widespread actuality reveals, Bigg Boss, has accomplished 4 profitable Seasons. Season 4 of the favored present premiered from 6 September 2020 to twenty December 2020 and was hosted by Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna.

It was the preferred season to this point, which opened with 18.5 TVR. The present was received by Abhijeet, who took house a Rs 25 Lakh money prize and bike. Abhijeet has already been approached by many administrators seeing his recognition. After garnering big applause and appreciation, the present is quickly coming again with the fifth season. Listed below are all the small print.

When Will Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 air?

The makers have initiated the planning and analysis course of, and the groundwork has been began as effectively. Many photos showcasing the set of Bigg Boss Season 5 have surfaced over the web. Sources reveal that the fifth season is more likely to be launched in June 2021. The present is inconceivable with out the Tollywood star Nagarjuna, and so he’ll be returning on the units by Could.

Contestant Listing of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5:

There’s a buzz round that Season 5 shall be dominated by well-known stars. Additionally, feminine contestants could possibly be extra in quantity so as to add an additional taste of glamour.

Right here’s a listing of the contestants who’re more likely to be taking part in Season 5:

Shamukh Jaswant

Deepika Pilli

Anchor Varshini

Hyper aadi

Anchor Ravi

Durga Rao

The place are you able to watch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5?

The present will be streamed on-line on Disney+Hotstar. The previous season of Bigg Boss aired on Star Maa, so the upcoming season is anticipated to be airing on the channel.

For extra Updates, Keep Tuned.