Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Sets Ready: When Will It Be Out? Starting date

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The Telugu language model of some of the well-liked actuality reveals in India, Bigg Boss, has accomplished 4 profitable seasons. Season 4 of the hit present premiered from September 6, 2020 to December 20, 2020 and was hosted by Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna.

It was the preferred season thus far, beginning with 18.5 TVR. The present was received by Abhijeet, who took house a money prize and a bicycle of Rs 25 Lakh. Abhijeet has been approached by many administrators attributable to his reputation. After an enormous spherical of applause and appreciation, the present will return quickly with the fifth season. Listed below are all the small print.

When will Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 be launched?

The makers initiated the planning and analysis course of and the groundwork has additionally began. Many footage of the Bigg Boss season 5 set have appeared on the web.

Sources reveal the fifth season is more likely to be launched in June 2021The present is unimaginable with out the Tollywood star Nagarjuna, and so he’ll return to the units by Could.

Record of members of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5:

There’s a buzz round that season 5 will likely be dominated by well-known stars. Additionally, there could also be extra feminine members so as to add an additional contact of glamor.

Right here’s an inventory of the contestants possible to participate in Season 5:

Jaswant

Deepika Pilli

Anchor Varshini

Hyper aadi

Anchor Ravi

Durga Rao

The place are you able to watch Bigg Boss Telugu season 5?

The present will be streamed on-line on Disney + Hotstar. The final season of Bigg Boss aired on Star Maa, so the upcoming season is predicted to air on the channel.

Keep tuned for extra updates.