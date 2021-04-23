Bigg Boss Yashika Anand sizzles in a new look, fans are shocked – TMT

LATEST

Bigg Boss Yashika Anand sizzles in a new look, fans are shocked

Yashika Anand is the primary contestant to enter the home within the 2nd season of Bigg Boss. She was appearing in a movie then. With that movie, she grew to become very fashionable among the many youth. Yashika-Mahath’s romance was whispered throughout their stint inside Bigg Boss’ home. However they have been good mates once they left the present.

Yashika has carried out many picture shoots since she completed the present, whether or not or not she dedicated to new movies.

She was at all times talked about among the many folks for her wide selection of glamorous photoshoots. Just lately she has posted the photographs in a brand new look, and these photographs are going viral on social media. Followers are liking and sharing their views on these new seems.

Some followers are shocked by the sudden transformation of Yashika, and so they have been asking if this new look is for her subsequent film.

