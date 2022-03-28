Biggest Oscar scam? New pronunciation of Liam Payne

Jay

Sometimes, one will dare to ask a question that no one has ever asked before. Questions like: “What does Liam Payne have to say about all this?” Incidentally, the same question was asked yesterday, shortly after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of everyone at the Oscars for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. We were waiting for the academy’s statement. We wondered how Smith would justify this, if The Rock would issue a response, or if Jada Pinkett Smith would comment. What we didn’t trust was that Payne, in fact, had something to say about all of this.