Biggil Movie Review and Rating: Vijay and Atlee’s Third Mass Combo

Begin review: Vijay’s latest film Biggil released today, October 25, 2019, in theaters across the world. Bigil is an upcoming 2019 Indian Tamil-language sports action film, written and directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi Agoram under the banner STS Entertainment.

Kollywood hero Vijay and female superstar Nayantara play the lead roles on screen. Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Rajkumar, Devadarshini, Yogi Babu play supporting roles in the film. Oscar hero AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

This is the third combo for Atlee and Vijay after Thirty and Mersal, which is expected to be a big hit and hat-trick for Atlee and Vijay. AR Rahman has provided a piece of magical music for the film which shows through the lyrics. As before, DOP Vishnu did his best for the film.

From the trailer, the film reveals three of Vijay’s characters: Raiappan, Michael and Biggill. But I hope there is still a twist in the film. Nayantara played her role as usual. Kathir, Vivek and Yogi Babu have done well. In addition, Biggill football players boldly gave scenes of their collective performances and made us passionate through their performances.

Biggill Movie gets positive reviews everywhere. Premieres and special shows abroad are over and reviews are getting good.

Biggil Movie has a rating of 4/5. So Bigil will be the best film of the week to enjoy this Diwali holiday. Celebrate the weekend by watching this film in theaters with friends and family.

