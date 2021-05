Murali Vijayakumar, popularly known as Biglee Murali is a fitness model and trainer. His determination and efforts made him transform drastically from an Asthma patient to an Epitome of Fitness. Biglee Murali is such an inspiration to all those fitness freaks who want to make a name in the fitness industry. He won so many Bodybuilding contestants in South India after embarking on the journey of fitness, he decided to mentor and train other people.