Bihar BEd CET 2021 Online Form LNMU BEd CET Exam Date Notification 2021 – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Latest Update 10 April 2021: LNMU has released the Notification for CET – B.Ed. 2021. Online Application Process Will be Started from 11.04.2021. Candidates Can Check More Details from Below Provided Image….
About University :
The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) was started in 1972. The university initially started functioning from the Mohanpur House at Sara Mohanpur village of Darbhanga–Sakri route. In 1975, it was shifted to the campus belonging to Raj Darbhanga. The university is in Darbhanga town. Mithila, an ancient cultural region of North India lies between the lower range of the Himalayas and the Ganges river.
About Bihar Bed CET Entrance Test :
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) will Conduct the B.Ed Entrance Test 2021 (Regular Mode / Distance Mode). Many Interested & Eligible candidates will Face the Exam. The Exam will be Conducted on 30.05.2021 For Regular Mode. The Exam will be a Written/Objective Type carrying 120 Marks. The Time Duration of the Exam will be 02 Hours (120 Minutes).
Total Seats In Bihar Bed CET 2021 :
There Are Total 35,000 Seats In various Universities For Bihar Bed CET 2021.
Bihar Bed CET Eligibility Criteria :
Candidates having Graduation Degree/Master’s and with a minimum of 50% marks & for engineering a specialty they must have scored the lowest 55% marks in Science & Mathematics from a recognized university qualifies for this Course.
Participating University In Bihar Bed CET :
- Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna
- Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura
- Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
- Jai Prakash University, Chapra
- Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga
- Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
- Magadh University, Bodhgaya
- Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University, Patna
- Munger University, Munger
- Patna University, Patna
- Patliputra University, Patna
- Purnea University, Purnea
- Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
- Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara
Application Fee :
|Category
|Application fee
|Unreserved
|₹ 1000/-
|EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang
|₹ 750/-
|SC/ST
|₹ 500/-
Mode Of Payment :
Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
How To Apply For Bihar Bed CET :
Candidates Can Follow The Given Steps To Apply For Bihar Bed CET 2021 :-
- candidates Need To Go To Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Website – http://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index
- Check the Apply For Entrance Examination Link.
- Click On The Link.
- Click On New Registration Link.
- Fill Your Details.
- Upload Your Photograph, Signature And Required Documents.
- Pay Examination Fees.
- Take A printout Of Final Submission.
Final Words :
Bookmark this page for regular updates regarding the Bihar B.Ed entrance exam for Session 2021 – 2023. Keep visiting this page for regular updates about the merit list, counselling and other important facts.
Important Dates
|Notification for Online Application Form
|10.04.2021
|Submission of Online Application Form
(Without Fine)
|11.04.2021 to 07.05.2021
|Submission of Online Application Form
(With Fine)
|08.05.2021 to 10.05.2021
|Editing in Online Form and Last Date of Fee Payment
|11.05.2021
&
12.05.2021
|Date of Issue of Admit Card
|25.05.2021
|Date of Entrance Test
|30.05.2021
|Date of Uploading Answer Key
|01.06.2021
|Date of Publication of Results
|11.06.2021
Important Link Area
Frequently Asked Questions
