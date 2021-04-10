LATEST

Bihar BEd CET 2021 Online Form LNMU BEd CET Exam Date Notification 2021 – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bihar BEd CET 2021 Online Form LNMU BEd CET Exam Date Notification 2021

Bihar BEd CET Notification 2021 BSEB B.Ed. Enrollment Entrance Exam 2021 Check here detailed notification of Application Form of Bihar B.Ed Entrance Exam Online Application Form 2021 Bihar School Examination Board (BCEB) Bed Entrance Exam Date Bihar Combined Entrance Test For B.Ed. Admission 2021 Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 Online Form

Contents hide
1 Bihar Bed CET Notification 2021
2 About University :
3 About Bihar Bed CET Entrance Test :
4 Total Seats In Bihar Bed CET 2021 :
5 Bihar Bed CET Eligibility Criteria :
6 Participating University In Bihar Bed CET :
7 Application Fee :
7.1 Mode Of Payment :
8 How To Apply For Bihar Bed CET :
9 Important Dates
10 Important Link Area
11 Frequently Asked Questions

Bihar Bed CET Notification 2021

Bihar BEd CET 2021 Online Form LNMU BEd CET Exam Date Notification 2021
Bihar BEd CET 2021 Online Form LNMU BEd CET Exam Date Notification 2021

Latest Update 10 April 2021: LNMU has released the Notification for CET – B.Ed. 2021. Online Application Process Will be Started from 11.04.2021. Candidates Can Check More Details from Below Provided Image….

About University :

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) was started in 1972. The university initially started functioning from the Mohanpur House at Sara Mohanpur village of Darbhanga–Sakri route. In 1975, it was shifted to the campus belonging to Raj Darbhanga. The university is in Darbhanga town. Mithila, an ancient cultural region of North India lies between the lower range of the Himalayas and the Ganges river.

About Bihar Bed CET Entrance Test :

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) will Conduct the B.Ed Entrance Test 2021 (Regular Mode / Distance Mode). Many Interested & Eligible candidates will Face the Exam. The Exam will be Conducted on 30.05.2021 For Regular Mode. The Exam will be a Written/Objective Type carrying 120 Marks. The Time Duration of the Exam will be 02 Hours (120 Minutes).

Total Seats In Bihar Bed CET 2021 :

There Are Total 35,000 Seats In various Universities For Bihar Bed CET 2021.

Bihar Bed CET Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates having Graduation Degree/Master’s and with a minimum of 50% marks & for engineering a specialty they must have scored the lowest 55% marks in Science & Mathematics from a recognized university qualifies for this Course.

Participating University In Bihar Bed CET :

  • Aryabhatta Knowledge University, Patna
  • Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Madhepura
  • Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
  • Jai Prakash University, Chapra
  • Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga
  • Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
  • Magadh University, Bodhgaya
  • Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University, Patna
  • Munger University, Munger
  • Patna University, Patna
  • Patliputra University, Patna
  • Purnea University, Purnea
  • Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
  • Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara

Application Fee :

Category Application fee
Unreserved ₹ 1000/-
EBC / BC / EWS / Women / Divyang ₹ 750/-
SC/ST ₹ 500/-

Mode Of Payment :

Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

How To Apply For Bihar Bed CET :

Candidates Can Follow The Given Steps To Apply For Bihar Bed CET 2021 :-

  • candidates Need To Go To Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Website – http://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index
  • Check the Apply For Entrance Examination Link.
  • Click On The Link.
  • Click On New Registration Link.
  • Fill Your Details.
  • Upload Your Photograph, Signature And Required Documents.
  • Pay Examination Fees.
  • Take A printout Of Final Submission.

Final Words :

Bookmark this page for regular updates regarding the Bihar B.Ed entrance exam for Session 2021 – 2023. Keep visiting this page for regular updates about the merit list, counselling and other important facts.

Important Dates

Notification for Online Application Form 10.04.2021
Submission of Online Application Form
(Without Fine)		 11.04.2021 to 07.05.2021
Submission of Online Application Form
(With Fine)		 08.05.2021 to 10.05.2021
Editing in Online Form and Last Date of Fee Payment 11.05.2021
&
12.05.2021
Date of Issue of Admit Card 25.05.2021
Date of Entrance Test 30.05.2021
Date of Uploading Answer Key 01.06.2021
Date of Publication of Results 11.06.2021

Important Link Area

If the candidate has any query, just comment in the comment box given below. Our team will resolve it as soon as possible. https://sarkariaresult.com

Frequently Asked Questions

When Bihar Bed CET 2021 Online Application Will Start?

11.04.2021.

What Is The Last Date For Bihar Bed CET 2021 Online Application?

07.05.2021.

What Is The Exam Date For Bihar Bed CET 2021?

30 May 2021

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For Bihar Bed CET 2021?

Candidates having Graduation Degree/Master’s and with a minimum of 50% marks & for engineering a specialty they must have scored the lowest 55% marks in Science & Mathematics from a recognized university qualifies for this Course.

How To Apply For Bihar Bed CET?

Candidates Need To Go To Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Website – http://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index
Check the Apply For Entrance Examination Link.
Click On The Link.
Click On New Registration Link.
Fill Your Details.
Upload Your Photograph, Signature And Required Documents.
Pay Examination Fees.
Take A printout Of Final Submission.

Which Universities Are Appearing In Bihar Bed CET 2021?

Aryabhatt Gyan University, Patna
Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University,
Madhepur Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur
Jai Prakash University, Chapra
Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Darbhanga
Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga
Magadh University, Bodhgaya
Maulana Majhar-ul-Haq Arabic and Persian University, Patna
Munger University, Munger
Nalanda Open University, Patna
Patna University, Patna
Patliputra University, Patna
Purnea University, Purnea
Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur
Veer Kunwar Singh University, Ara

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
849
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
846
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
813
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
788
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
776
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
740
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
661
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
661
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top