Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 OUT, Check Highlights Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar Board Result 2021

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021 today, April 05 by 3.30 pm. The result is now available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result now.

Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni along with Sandeep Kumar have topped the exam by securing 484 marks (96.80%).

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 – Direct Link

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2021: 16,84,466 Lakh Students Registered for Exam

A total of 16,84,466 lakh students registered for the matriculation examination from Bihar Board this year. Out of which 16,54,17 students appeared for the exam.

Total no. of students filled the BSEB Matric 2021 Exam:

No. of Boys – 8,46,625

No. of Girls – 8,37,841

Total – 16,84,466

Total no. of students appeared for the BSEB Matric 2021 Exam:

No. of Boys – 8,29,278

No. of Girls – 8,24,893

Total – 16,54,171

Total Qualified Students: 12,93,054

Total No. of Boys – 676,518

Total No. of Girls – 6,16,536

Total Pass Percentage – 78.17%

Bihar Board Result 2021 Statistics: 4,13,087 Students Secured First Division

First Division-

No. of Boys – 2,47,496

No. of Girls – 1,65,591

Total – 4,13,087

Second Division-

No. of Boys – 2,58,713

No. of Girls – 2,41,902

Total – 5,00,615

Third Division-

No. of Boys – 1,710,132

No. of Girls – 2,08,848

Total – 3,78,980

Pass (Compartmental/ Qualifying)-

No. of Boys – 177

No. of Girls – 195

Total – 372

A total number of 3,60,655 students failed to qualify the Bihar Board Class 10th examination this year.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Marksheet: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021”

Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.