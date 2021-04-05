LATEST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 OUT, Check Highlights Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 OUT, Check Highlights Here
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 OUT, Check Highlights Here

Bihar Board Result 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021 today, April 05 by 3.30 pm. The result is now available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result now.

Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni along with Sandeep Kumar have topped the exam by securing 484 marks (96.80%).

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 – Direct Link

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2021: 16,84,466 Lakh Students Registered for Exam

A total of 16,84,466 lakh students registered for the matriculation examination from Bihar Board this year. Out of which 16,54,17 students appeared for the exam.

Also Read: BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

Total no. of students filled the BSEB Matric 2021 Exam:

No. of Boys – 8,46,625
No. of Girls – 8,37,841
Total – 16,84,466

Total no. of students appeared for the BSEB Matric 2021 Exam:

No. of Boys – 8,29,278
No. of Girls – 8,24,893
Total – 16,54,171

Total Qualified Students: 12,93,054
Total No. of Boys – 676,518
Total No. of Girls – 6,16,536
Total Pass Percentage – 78.17%

Bihar Board Result 2021 Statistics: 4,13,087 Students Secured First Division

First Division-
No. of Boys – 2,47,496
No. of Girls – 1,65,591
Total – 4,13,087

Second Division-
No. of Boys – 2,58,713
No. of Girls – 2,41,902
Total – 5,00,615

Third Division-
No. of Boys – 1,710,132
No. of Girls – 2,08,848
Total –  3,78,980

Pass (Compartmental/ Qualifying)-
No. of Boys – 177
No. of Girls – 195
Total –  372

A total number of 3,60,655 students failed to qualify the Bihar Board Class 10th examination this year.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Marksheet: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021”
Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.

Related Articles on Results

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
690
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
685
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
677
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
674
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
658
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
651
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
640
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
560
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
537
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
536
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top