Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 OUT, Check Highlights Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar Board Result 2021
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the result of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021 today, April 05 by 3.30 pm. The result is now available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result now.
Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshni along with Sandeep Kumar have topped the exam by securing 484 marks (96.80%).
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 – Direct Link
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2021: 16,84,466 Lakh Students Registered for Exam
A total of 16,84,466 lakh students registered for the matriculation examination from Bihar Board this year. Out of which 16,54,17 students appeared for the exam.
Total no. of students filled the BSEB Matric 2021 Exam:
No. of Boys – 8,46,625
No. of Girls – 8,37,841
Total – 16,84,466
Total no. of students appeared for the BSEB Matric 2021 Exam:
No. of Boys – 8,29,278
No. of Girls – 8,24,893
Total – 16,54,171
Total Qualified Students: 12,93,054
Total No. of Boys – 676,518
Total No. of Girls – 6,16,536
Total Pass Percentage – 78.17%
Bihar Board Result 2021 Statistics: 4,13,087 Students Secured First Division
First Division-
No. of Boys – 2,47,496
No. of Girls – 1,65,591
Total – 4,13,087
Second Division-
No. of Boys – 2,58,713
No. of Girls – 2,41,902
Total – 5,00,615
Third Division-
No. of Boys – 1,710,132
No. of Girls – 2,08,848
Total – 3,78,980
Pass (Compartmental/ Qualifying)-
No. of Boys – 177
No. of Girls – 195
Total – 372
A total number of 3,60,655 students failed to qualify the Bihar Board Class 10th examination this year.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Marksheet: How to download?
Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021”
Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.