Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 to Release Today, Know When & Where to Check- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is to declare the result of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021 today, April 05, 2021. The class 10th result will be declared by the Board authorities in the afternoon at 03:30 PM.

All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result once released. The result will be available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

List of Official Websites

The students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 can check their result on the following official websites once declared;

onlinebseb.in

biharboard.ac.in

biharboard.online

Simple steps to check the result for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021 is provided below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021” (link to be activated soon)

Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.

The Bihar Board class 10th exam 2021 was commenced on February 17, 2021, and concluded on March 24, 2021. Around 16.84 Lakh students have appeared for the Matric examination this year. The Bihar Board examinations were held at 1,525 centres across the state.

