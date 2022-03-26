Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, know how to check | India News

new Delhi: Bihar Class 10 Board Exam Result is likely to be released by the Bihar School Examination Board by the end of this month. Though the board has not yet released the official date but the result is expected to be released tentatively on 30th March.

Candidates will be able to check their Bihar Board results online on the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Important Dates

BSEB Class 10 Result Date: March 30, 2022 (tentative)

BSEB Class 10 Result Timings: 3 pm (tentative)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Here is a step-by-step guide to check your score