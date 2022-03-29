Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to release results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – Know how to check | India News

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2022 is likely to be announced soon by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 will be declared on the BSEB’s official website.

The results for the Bihar Board Class 10th will be released online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Date and Time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on Tuesday (March 29, 2022). The results are expected to be released around 3 PM.

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Sites to check 10th Results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 on its official website. The Bihar Board Class 10th students can check their results at