Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 date: The students who took the examination were upset on Monday on the information of the release of the matriculation result (BSEB 10th Result 2022) by the Bihar School Examination Committee. Many students kept searching for their results by going to cyber cafes. Someone had spread a rumor on social media that the result of matriculation (Bihar Board Matric Result 2022) would be released on Monday.