Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy tops BSEB Matriculation examination | News

31 March 2022, 15:39 PM Ramayani Roy has topped the Bihar board Matriculation examination by obtaining 487 marks. The overall pass percentage is 79.88%.

31 March 2022, 15:11 PM Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Watch press conference here

31 March 2022, 14:56 PM Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the Matric results in the press conference soon.

31 March 2022, 14:56 PM The press conference of Bihar Board 10th result will be livestreamed on social media pages of the board.