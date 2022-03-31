Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy tops BSEB Matriculation examination | News

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Ramayani Roy tops BSEB Matriculation examination | News

31 March 2022, 15:39 PM

Ramayani Roy has topped the Bihar board Matriculation examination by obtaining 487 marks. The overall pass percentage is 79.88%.

31 March 2022, 15:11 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Watch press conference here

31 March 2022, 14:56 PM

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the Matric results in the press conference soon.

31 March 2022, 14:56 PM

The press conference of Bihar Board 10th result will be livestreamed on social media pages of the board.

31 March 2022, 13:46 PM

Earlier, BSEB announced that it will give Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and kindle-e-book to the top rank holder.. The second rank holder will receive Rs 75,000, a laptop, and a…


Read Full News