Bihar Board 10th Result Declared, 101 Students Secure Place in Top 10 Rank Holders- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar Board Result 2021
– PC : My Result Plus
The result of Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2021 is now available on the official website of BSEB. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can check their result now. A total of 16,54,17 students appeared for the exam out of which 12,93,054 total students have successfully qualified the exam.
Pooja Kumari along with Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar has topped the exam by securing 484 marks (96.80%). 101 students have secured place in top 10 rank holders this year.
BSEB 10th Result 2021: Toppers’ List
|Rank
|Student Name
|Marks Obtained
|1
|POOJA KUMARI
SHUBHDARSHNI
SANDEEP KUMAR
|484
|2
|DIPALI ALOK
AMISHA KUMARI
TANNU SHREE
PAWAN KUMAR
UTKARSH NARAYN BHARTI
PRIYANKA KUMARI
TANU KUMARI
|483
|3
|AVNISH KUMAR
|482
|4
|YAMAN KUMAR
DIVYAM KUMAR CHOUBEY
KASHISH KRITI
SUJATA KUMARI
MANISHA KUMARI
SAGAR KUMAR
|481
|5
|PRADEEP KUMAR
NIRANJAN KUMAR SINGH
ABHISHEK KUMAR
KRITIKA KUMARl SHARMA
0MPRAKASH KUMAR
PUSHPANJALI KUMARI
|480
Click Here to Check BSEB 10th Result 2021 Top 10 Rank Holders List
Bihar Board 10th Result: Comparison of Five Years Stats
|Matric Exam
|Year 2017
|Year 2018
|Year 2019
|Year 2020
|Year 2021
|Total No. of Students
|17, 23, 911
|17, 58, 797
|16, 35, 070
|12, 04, 030
|16, 54, 171
|Boys
|8, 75, 362
|8, 84, 621
|8, 08, 736
|6, 13, 485
|8, 29, 278
|Girls
|8, 48, 548
|8, 74, 176
|8, 26, 334
|5, 90, 545
|8, 24, 893
|Pass Percentage
|50.12%
|68.89%
|80.73%
|80.59%
|78.17%
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How to check?
Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021”
Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.
For hassle free result, students can register themselves by providing their basic information Here