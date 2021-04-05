Bihar Board 10th Result Declared, 101 Students Secure Place in Top 10 Rank Holders- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar Board Result 2021

– PC : My Result Plus

The result of Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2021 is now available on the official website of BSEB. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can check their result now. A total of 16,54,17 students appeared for the exam out of which 12,93,054 total students have successfully qualified the exam.

Pooja Kumari along with Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar has topped the exam by securing 484 marks (96.80%). 101 students have secured place in top 10 rank holders this year.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Toppers’ List



Rank Student Name Marks Obtained 1 POOJA KUMARI

SHUBHDARSHNI

SANDEEP KUMAR 484 2 DIPALI ALOK

AMISHA KUMARI

TANNU SHREE

PAWAN KUMAR

UTKARSH NARAYN BHARTI

PRIYANKA KUMARI

TANU KUMARI 483 3 AVNISH KUMAR 482 4 YAMAN KUMAR

DIVYAM KUMAR CHOUBEY

KASHISH KRITI

SUJATA KUMARI

MANISHA KUMARI

SAGAR KUMAR 481 5 PRADEEP KUMAR

NIRANJAN KUMAR SINGH

ABHISHEK KUMAR

KRITIKA KUMARl SHARMA

0MPRAKASH KUMAR

PUSHPANJALI KUMARI 480

Click Here to Check BSEB 10th Result 2021 Top 10 Rank Holders List

Bihar Board 10th Result: Comparison of Five Years Stats

Matric Exam Year 2017 Year 2018 Year 2019 Year 2020 Year 2021 Total No. of Students 17, 23, 911 17, 58, 797 16, 35, 070 12, 04, 030 16, 54, 171 Boys 8, 75, 362 8, 84, 621 8, 08, 736 6, 13, 485 8, 29, 278 Girls 8, 48, 548 8, 74, 176 8, 26, 334 5, 90, 545 8, 24, 893 Pass Percentage 50.12% 68.89% 80.73% 80.59% 78.17%

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021”

Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.

