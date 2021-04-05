LATEST

Bihar Board 10th Result Declared, 101 Students Secure Place in Top 10 Rank Holders- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bihar Board 10th Result Declared, 101 Students Secure Place in Top 10 Rank Holders
Bihar Board 10th Result Declared, 101 Students Secure Place in Top 10 Rank Holders

Bihar Board Result 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The result of Bihar Board Class 10th Exam 2021 is now available on the official website of BSEB. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can check their result now. A total of 16,54,17 students appeared for the exam out of which 12,93,054 total students have successfully qualified the exam.

Pooja Kumari along with Shubhdarshni and Sandeep Kumar has topped the exam by securing 484 marks (96.80%). 101 students have secured place in top 10 rank holders this year.

BSEB 10th Result 2021: Toppers’ List

Rank Student Name Marks Obtained
1 POOJA KUMARI
SHUBHDARSHNI
SANDEEP KUMAR		 484
2 DIPALI ALOK
AMISHA KUMARI
TANNU SHREE
PAWAN KUMAR
UTKARSH NARAYN BHARTI
PRIYANKA KUMARI
TANU KUMARI		 483
3 AVNISH KUMAR 482
4 YAMAN KUMAR
DIVYAM KUMAR CHOUBEY
KASHISH KRITI
SUJATA KUMARI
MANISHA KUMARI
SAGAR KUMAR		 481
5 PRADEEP KUMAR
NIRANJAN KUMAR SINGH
ABHISHEK KUMAR
KRITIKA KUMARl SHARMA
0MPRAKASH KUMAR
PUSHPANJALI KUMARI		 480

Click Here to Check BSEB 10th Result 2021 Top 10 Rank Holders List

Bihar Board 10th Result: Comparison of Five Years Stats

Matric Exam Year 2017 Year 2018 Year 2019 Year 2020 Year 2021
Total No. of Students 17, 23, 911 17, 58, 797 16, 35, 070 12, 04, 030 16, 54, 171
Boys 8, 75, 362 8, 84, 621 8, 08, 736 6, 13, 485 8, 29, 278
Girls 8, 48, 548 8, 74, 176 8, 26, 334 5, 90, 545 8, 24, 893
Pass Percentage 50.12% 68.89% 80.73% 80.59% 78.17%

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021”
Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.

For hassle free result, students can register themselves by providing their basic information Here

Related Articles on Results

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
689
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
683
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
675
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
672
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
650
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
641
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
638
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
557
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
534
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
534
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top