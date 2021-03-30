Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: Check 10th Result Declaration Date & Time as per Past Trends- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

BSEB Class 10th Result 2021
– PC : My Result Plus
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the result for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021. As per the past year trends, the result for class 10th result is likely to be declared in the 1st week of April month. The result will be available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the BSEB had declared the result of Bihar Board 10th Examination on May 26. However, the Board authorities have declared the result for class 10th Matric Exam 2019 on April 06.
BSEB Matric 10th Result 2021 Date: Past Year Trends
|
Year
|
BSEB Matric Result Date
|Time
|
2020
|
May 26
|12:30 pm
|
2019
|
April 6
|1 pm
Earlier, the Board authorities have released the answer key of multiple choice questions (MCQs) asked in the class 10th annual examinations. The students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key, if any, till March 22, 2021. All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result once released. The Bihar Board class 10th exam 2021 was held from February 17, 2021 and concluded on March 24, 2021.
Simple steps to check the result for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021 is provided below.
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How to download?
Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021” (link to be activated soon)
Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Key in your credentials and login
Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.
Highlights
– Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the result for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021.
– As per the past year trends, the result for class 10th result is likely to be declared in the 1st week of April month.