Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 Expected Tomorrow, List of Official Websites- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the result of Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021. As per the latest media reports, the BSEB 10th Board result is likely to be declared tomorrow, April 05, 2021. The result will be available online on the official website i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

All those students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Exam can visit the official website and check the result once released. Earlier, the Board authorities have released the answer key of multiple choice questions (MCQs) on March 20, which are asked in the class 10th annual examinations. The students were allowed to raise objections against the answer key, if any, till March 22, 2021.

The Bihar Board class 10th exam 2021 was commenced on February 17, 2021 and concluded on March 24, 2021. Around 16.84 Lakh students have appeared for the Matric examination this year. The Bihar Board examinations were held at 1,525 centres across the state. The result is expected to be declared tomorrow, April 05 by afternoon.

List of Official Websites

The students who have appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 can check their result on the following official websites once declared;

onlinebseb.in

biharboard.ac.in

biharboard.online

Simple steps to check the result for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2021 is provided below.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB–biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that says “Bihar Board Matric Result 2021” (link to be activated soon)

Step 3: Now a new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The Bihar Board class 10th result will appear on the display screen and save it for future reference.

