bihar diwas: Bihar Diwas Celebrated Withpride Across Country, Abroad | Patna News

Patna: The annual Bihar Day is no longer limited to the programs organized by the state government as the people of the state living in the country and abroad have started celebrating this day with pride.

Bihar Diwas is celebrated every year on 22 March because it was on this day that the British separated Bihar from the Bengal Presidency in 1912. As the three-day celebrations began, social media platforms were flooded with congratulations and posts depicting the glory of Bihar. Tuesday.

It was CM Nitish Kumar who first declared Bihar Day as a state program. This event has become so popular now…

Read Full News