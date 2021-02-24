Apply for Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021, Agnircon (Agniman Vibhav) Bharti, 23 Vacancy Vacancy, online registration form @ csbc.bih.nic.in.

In a recent move, the Central Selection Board of Constable Bihar has announced recruitment for Agnircon (Agniban Vibhav) Bharti. It has also been reported that there are 2380 vacancies for fireman recruitment. All eligible candidates can apply online on the official portal on or before 25 March 2021.

Interested candidates can apply for Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021 by visiting the official portal csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021

This article explains the online process for applying for Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021, Agnircon (Agnisman Vibhav) Bharti, 23 Bhar Vacancies, eligibility criteria, required documents, and online registration form on the official portal.

How to apply online at agnik (agnishaman vibhag) bharti @ csbc.bih.nic.in

Come, let us see step by step to apply online for Bihar Fireman Recruitment online on the official website.

Go to the official portal of CSBC Bihar.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Click on the Bihar Fire Services tab from the menu bar.

Click here to submit Online Application For the post of fireman.

For the post of fireman. After this the online user redirects to the bottom of the registration form.

Step: 1 Click on Registration. It then redirects the online applicant to the page below.

Please read all the instructions carefully and click on the announcement checkbox.

Click Proceed to register and pay.

Then it redirects the online user to the registration form below.

Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021 Online Registration Form

Enter / select applicant’s first name, middle name and last name, nationality, mobile number, email address.

answer the question: Are you a resident of Bihar state?

Are you a resident of Bihar state? Select applicant reservation category, applicant gender, applicant date of birth.

answer the question: Are you a home guard of the state of Bihar?

Are you a home guard of the state of Bihar? If yes, enter home guard details.

Click on the Proceed button.

It then shows a preview of the application, as shown below.

Click on the declaration checkbox, and enter the captcha code.

You can also inspect the amount to be paid in rupees.

Click on edit applicant details if you want to edit the details entered in the form.

Click Pay to continue the payment process.

answer the question: Have you verified the details? In the dialog box.

Have you verified the details? In the dialog box. answer the question: Are you sure you want to submit details? Dialog box.

Are you sure you want to submit details? Dialog box. Applicants can start the payment process by choosing any method like debit card, credit card, UPI and net banking.

Here we have selected another debit card.

It then redirects the applicant online to the page below.

Click the Confirm button to confirm the payment.

It then redirects the online applicant to the next page.

Enter the card number, expiration date, card holder name, CVV, captcha code.

Click on the Pay button.

It then completes the payment process and creates an applicant ID for the applicant’s reference.

CSBC 2380 Fireman Vacancy Details

Let us look at the recently announced Bihar Fireman recruitment fireman vacancy details.

category Total Number of Posts Male Female Mango 957 624 33 EWS 238 167 71 scheduled caste 378 237 141 scheduled tribe 23 23 00 Ebc 419 257 162 B.C 268. is 179 89. is Bc woman 97 00 97

Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

See our eligibility criteria that one should complete an application to be eligible for Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.

The candidate should be a permanent resident of the state of Bihar.

Candidates applying for the vacancy must have passed class 12th or equivalent education.

The age limit of the candidate to apply in this recruitment is 18 to 25 years. Further, the age will be calculated from August 01, 2020.

Candidates must be physically healthy to be eligible for fireman recruitment.

Applicant should have all the documents required for recruitment.

Documents required for Agnishaman vibhag Bharti 2021

Get the list of documents required to apply for Agnircon (Agniman Vibhav) Bharti 2021 of Bihar State.

Aadhaar Card

Valid mobile number

Active email id

Scanned passport size color photo size 25 KB (JPG / PNG format)

Scanned Hindi / English signature size 25 Kb

(Jpg / png format)

Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Let us see the details of the application fee based on the category of the applicant.

category Application fee General, OBC and other candidates Rs 450 SC / ST of Bihar state Rs 112

