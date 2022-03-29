Bihar matric result likely tomorrow

Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam: The registration process for Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Cum Special Exam started on Saturday, March 26, and the window will remain open till March 30. According to the official information, the Compartment cum Special Exam for Class 12 students will be conducted in the last week of April, announced the Bihar Board. Now, schools can fill out the form on behalf of their students till March 30 on the official website – inter22spl.biharboardonline.com