Bihar news: 73 bodies found in Bihar so far from Ganga river, burial work continues from JCB

The process of removing bodies from the Ganges continues in Buxar, Bihar, according to the Bihar government, a total of 73 bodies have been removed from the Ganges in Buxar district, till now. It is believed that these are the bodies of those who died of the corona virus. It is expected that these bodies were probably carried in the river Ganga, not cremated, and the bodies are being buried by digging from JCB at Mahadev Ghat in Chausa village.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, while referring to the bodies of bodies found in the Ganges river near Chausa village in Buxar district, said that these 4-5-day-old mutilated bodies have migrated from neighboring Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, he said. That Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has suffered due to the recovery of such a large number of bodies and the flow of them in the river as he has always been concerned about the cleanliness and uninterrupted flow of the Ganges river.


Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the district administration to increase patrolling along the river so that it does not recur, Jha tweeted, ‘Uttar Pradesh and Bihar’s border Ranighat has been planted in the Ganges, we advised the Uttar Pradesh administration to be vigilant. Has given

