Bihar Police Arrests Prime Accused, 4 Others In Madhubani Killings Case – Tech Kashif

The Bihar police arrested the prime accused in the Madhubani massacre case- Praveen Jha along with four others in which four brothers were killed over dispute on a fishing pond.

Along with Praveen, Naveen Jha and eight others were named as accused in the case. This comes after the killings rocked the political scenario in Bihar, and chief minister Nitish Kumar promised swift action against those responsible for the killing.

Sources claimed Praveen Jha was hiding in Nepal and with the help of local police he was nabbed. The police, however, denied the claim and stated that Jha was arrested from Bihar. His Younger brother Naveen Jha who is also a prime accused in this massacre is still at large.

Praveen Jha was arrested along with four other accomplices. The assassinations took place allegedly over a dispute to control fishing in local ponds and a group of 35 people were reported to have opened fire on rivals, mostly from one family.

Apart from three brothers, one sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF), who had returned home on leave, was killed. The mafia-style execution in day light on the occasion of Holi invited sharp reactions from the BJP including ministers in Kumar’s cabinet, with one leader calling it a “massacre”. While the opposition accused police of laxity and they were blamed for letting the strife fester.

Reportedly, the CM said he had been briefed more than five times, including twice on the investigations in the case, by the director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal. Nitish Kumar added that the probe will be expedited and the guilty once arrested will go through a quick trial.

Commenting on the opposition’s reactions, Kumar said, “Those who want publicity start speaking against me. They don’t have any work,” and added that people were aware of the work done by his government. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted to accuse Nitish Kumar of not showing any sympathy for the victims and announced that he will visit the family of the victims.

