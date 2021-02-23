Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for 2380 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Fireman constable Vacancy at 2380 posts.

brief information: Bihar Police Has issued Latest notification for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Fireman constable Vacancy On 2380 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website csbc.bih.nic.in 25/03/2021.

Bihar Police Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 2380 Fireman Posts

Those candidates are interested in Bihar Police Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria Bihar Police notification Apply online before 2021 CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Vacancy. Below is a brief description of the official notification to the Bihar Police. Other details of Bihar Police Fireman online form 2021 age limit, educational qualification, Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Fireman Jobs in Bihar Police How to apply are given below.