Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for 2380 Posts

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Fireman constable Vacancy at 2380 posts.
brief information: Bihar Police Has issued Latest notification for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Fireman constable Vacancy On 2380 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website csbc.bih.nic.in 25/03/2021.

Bihar Police Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 2380 Fireman Posts

Those candidates are interested in Bihar Police Can fill vacancy 2021 and all eligibility criteria Bihar Police notification Apply online before 2021 CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Vacancy. Below is a brief description of the official notification to the Bihar Police. Other details of Bihar Police Fireman online form 2021 age limit, educational qualification, Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Fireman Jobs in Bihar Police How to apply are given below.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021
Bihar Police Fireman Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have 12th standard or equivalent from a recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 24/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 25/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Application Fee for General / OBC / E-OBC / EWS candidates Rupee. 500 / – Rs.
  • Application fee for SC / ST candidates Rupee. 112 / – Rs.
pay scale

  • Bihar Police Fireman Post Salary Rupee. level 3 [21700–69100].
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 28 years.
Selection Process

  • Written exam.
  • PST / PET, Medical Test.
  • Vehicle Driving Test.
  • DV.
  • Merit list.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Bihar.
Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 2380 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
